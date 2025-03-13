ACTING BUHERA CHIEF KILLED IN CRASH

Acting Chief Makumbe of Buhera, born Paul Chengeta, has died. He was 30.
Chengeta passed
away yesterday after his vehicle, a Toyota Revo, collided with a Gold Class
Express bus in Marondera.
Buhera District
Development Coordinator (DDC) Freeman Mavhiza confirmed the death to The
Mirror.
Chengeta, a
final-year Civil Engineering student at the University of Zimbabwe, was
traveling to Mutare from Harare with a friend when the accident occurred.
His uncle,
Tapiwa Chengeta, said the family is yet to announce the burial date. He added
that Chengeta was not married.
Paul was the
eldest son of the late Chief Makumbe, born Shepherd Chengeta, who passed away
in March 2023. Paul was appointed Acting Chief Makumbe last year.
“He was driving
towards Mutare with his friend when he collided with a Gold Class Express bus.
The friend sustained minor injuries.
“We are waiting
for the necessary protocols and leadership guidance to decide on the official
burial date, but it will most likely be on Saturday at his rural home in
Buhera,” said Tapiwa. Masvingo Mirror
