ACTING BUHERA CHIEF KILLED IN CRASH

Acting Chief Makumbe of Buhera, born Paul Chengeta, has died. He was 30.

Chengeta passed away yesterday after his vehicle, a Toyota Revo, collided with a Gold Class Express bus in Marondera.

Buhera District Development Coordinator (DDC) Freeman Mavhiza confirmed the death to The Mirror.

Chengeta, a final-year Civil Engineering student at the University of Zimbabwe, was traveling to Mutare from Harare with a friend when the accident occurred.

His uncle, Tapiwa Chengeta, said the family is yet to announce the burial date. He added that Chengeta was not married.

Paul was the eldest son of the late Chief Makumbe, born Shepherd Chengeta, who passed away in March 2023. Paul was appointed Acting Chief Makumbe last year.

“He was driving towards Mutare with his friend when he collided with a Gold Class Express bus. The friend sustained minor injuries.

“We are waiting for the necessary protocols and leadership guidance to decide on the official burial date, but it will most likely be on Saturday at his rural home in Buhera,” said Tapiwa. Masvingo Mirror