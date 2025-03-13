13 000 KOMBIS UNREGISTERED IN HARARE

A staggering 81 percent of the kombis in Harare, representing 13 000 kombis, are not registered, in what is a graphic demonstration of the lawlessness in the kombi industry.
Only 3,000 of
the 16,000 kombis in Harare are registered.
This was
revealed by National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who said
the bulk of the kombis on the streets of the capital were not operated
according to the laws governing their operations.
Comm Nyathi
revealed these shocking statistics during a Media Engagement Forum facilitated
by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services,.
“In Zimbabwe,
there are laws in whatever you are doing, you need to assist the Government by
being responsible citizens.
“In every
activity, there are laws which regulate how we behave and conduct ourselves.
The same
applies to kombi operators, it’s sad that for Harare alone we have close to 16
000 kombis, but only 3000 are registered.
“The rest are
playing hide-and-seek with the law, yet the Government has put in place
regulatory mechanisms to assist people into business.
“They don’t
want to, they want to take money and put it in their pocket, no safety for the
Zimbabweans, no compliance.”
He added: “First,
all kombis must be registered, the kombi operators must lead by example in
their operations by being responsible Zimbabweans.
“We have made
it clear, through Commissioner General of Police Stephen Mutamba, that police
officers will take action against any police officer, who will try to endanger
the lives of people of Zimbabwe by doing things which are not according to
police standards.
“We have had an
operation since January where we have impounded vehicles between 1000 and 10
000.
“We are
currently screening the vehicles in the presence of VID, police, local
government and all relevant entities to ensure that the issue of fitness,
registration take centre stage.
“So, the owners
must comply and if they don’t comply we will continue to arrest and impound
until they comply.”
He said the
public should not board such vehicles.
“The public
should also listen to board registered vehicles for their own safety and
benefit of their facilities. It is in the interest of the public not to board
these vehicles because they are not insured.
“It is sad that
every time there is a fatal road accident, the Government chucks out money to
pay for the funeral expenses but someone
is operating a business which is taking money into his pocket and making no
contribution. The law is the law, no negotiations.”
He appealed to
kombi drivers not to flee from the police.
“But we also
said, when you are arrested, you are not being killed, you are making the law
to take its course, why do you want to run away?
“Comply with
the law. If you are to go to court, go to court, if you are to pay a fine and
go back to your business.
“Sadly, people
are not registered yet they are operating as mombe dzemashanga, that’s why they
want to run away, because they don’t want to pay fines, they don’t want to
comply with the law.”
However, Comm
Nyathi said police will not let the situation deteriorate into a Wild West
scenario.
“There is no
going back in enforcing the law and we are not apologetic about that. There are
now people circulating old videos, fighting police officers but anyone who will
try to interfere with police duties, will only have themselves to blame.
“We want
Zimbabweans to be responsible citizens because the Government has put in place
laws for you to make money but make money following the law.
“Definitely we
will take action and even the issue of corruption.
“Recently, we
had a problem because we were arresting officers alone, when they go to court,
the witnesses abscond, and the officers are then acquitted.
“We have now
said we will take action on both sides, the police officer and the person who
is offering money.
“People should
not fool themselves to say ndopa mupurisa mari then handisungwe.”
He called for a
change of attitude.
“We want
Zimbabwe to change their attitude towards the development of our country.
“We have met
with kombi associations, the Ministry of Transport and all relevant ministries.
“People who
want to operate in the transport business must register according to
Government’s laws, this the position of the police.” H Metro
