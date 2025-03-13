13 000 KOMBIS UNREGISTERED IN HARARE

A staggering 81 percent of the kombis in Harare, representing 13 000 kombis, are not registered, in what is a graphic demonstration of the lawlessness in the kombi industry.

Only 3,000 of the 16,000 kombis in Harare are registered.

This was revealed by National Police Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who said the bulk of the kombis on the streets of the capital were not operated according to the laws governing their operations.

Comm Nyathi revealed these shocking statistics during a Media Engagement Forum facilitated by the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services,.

“In Zimbabwe, there are laws in whatever you are doing, you need to assist the Government by being responsible citizens.

“In every activity, there are laws which regulate how we behave and conduct ourselves.

The same applies to kombi operators, it’s sad that for Harare alone we have close to 16 000 kombis, but only 3000 are registered.

“The rest are playing hide-and-seek with the law, yet the Government has put in place regulatory mechanisms to assist people into business.

“They don’t want to, they want to take money and put it in their pocket, no safety for the Zimbabweans, no compliance.”

He added: “First, all kombis must be registered, the kombi operators must lead by example in their operations by being responsible Zimbabweans.

“We have made it clear, through Commissioner General of Police Stephen Mutamba, that police officers will take action against any police officer, who will try to endanger the lives of people of Zimbabwe by doing things which are not according to police standards.

“We have had an operation since January where we have impounded vehicles between 1000 and 10 000.

“We are currently screening the vehicles in the presence of VID, police, local government and all relevant entities to ensure that the issue of fitness, registration take centre stage.

“So, the owners must comply and if they don’t comply we will continue to arrest and impound until they comply.”

He said the public should not board such vehicles.

“The public should also listen to board registered vehicles for their own safety and benefit of their facilities. It is in the interest of the public not to board these vehicles because they are not insured.

“It is sad that every time there is a fatal road accident, the Government chucks out money to pay for the funeral expenses but someone is operating a business which is taking money into his pocket and making no contribution. The law is the law, no negotiations.”

He appealed to kombi drivers not to flee from the police.

“But we also said, when you are arrested, you are not being killed, you are making the law to take its course, why do you want to run away?

“Comply with the law. If you are to go to court, go to court, if you are to pay a fine and go back to your business.

“Sadly, people are not registered yet they are operating as mombe dzemashanga, that’s why they want to run away, because they don’t want to pay fines, they don’t want to comply with the law.”

However, Comm Nyathi said police will not let the situation deteriorate into a Wild West scenario.

“There is no going back in enforcing the law and we are not apologetic about that. There are now people circulating old videos, fighting police officers but anyone who will try to interfere with police duties, will only have themselves to blame.

“We want Zimbabweans to be responsible citizens because the Government has put in place laws for you to make money but make money following the law.

“Definitely we will take action and even the issue of corruption.

“Recently, we had a problem because we were arresting officers alone, when they go to court, the witnesses abscond, and the officers are then acquitted.

“We have now said we will take action on both sides, the police officer and the person who is offering money.

“People should not fool themselves to say ndopa mupurisa mari then handisungwe.”

He called for a change of attitude.

“We want Zimbabwe to change their attitude towards the development of our country.

“We have met with kombi associations, the Ministry of Transport and all relevant ministries.

“People who want to operate in the transport business must register according to Government’s laws, this the position of the police.” H Metro