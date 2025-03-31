GOVT RECALLS SECURITY FORCES FROM LEAVE

Government has recalled security forces from leave on the eleventh hour, ordering them to report for duty “immediately” ahead of today’s planned protests.

Soldiers, who spoke to NewsDay yesterday, revealed that they were given a strict deadline, with instruction to report for duty by 9am at the latest, after being recalled through phone calls.

Sources also told NewsDay that the soldiers were on “100% standby for a five-minute move.”

“This means that everyone will be on duty and ready to react within five minutes if there is a call,” a source said.

“Several officers, who were on leave, were this morning called and ordered to report for duty.

“Some had ignored the calls which were made about a fortnight ago. But today (yesterday) everyone has been ordered to cut short their leave and report for duty.” Newsday



