FUGITIVE COUPLE REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A couple accused of the brutal murder of their four-year-old niece in 2023 before escaping to South Africa has been extradited to face justice in the country.

John Zvivi (36) and Alista Sibanda (35) were brought back into the country on March 27, 2025, after their story circulated on social media, prompting their arrest and eventual extradition.

The two appeared in court on Saturday before Harare magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova who remanded them in custody and advised them to approach the High Court for bail.

They return to court on April 11 pending their indictment.

The tragic events date back to April 2023 when the deceased Princess Shoko and her six-year-old sister, Susan Mandaza, were left in the care of Sibanda and her husband in Zvimba.

The children’s mother is Nomsa Sibanda, sister to Alista.

When Nomsa returned to South Africa she left the children in the care of Zvivi and her sister Alista.

Prosecuting, Mr Takudzwa Jambawu, told the court that the couple began to abuse the two children, subjecting them to assaults and depriving them of food.

In July 2023, the abuse took a deadly turn as Princess Shoko succumbed to injuries inflicted on her and passed away on July 23, 2023.

In a bid to conceal their crime, Zvivi and Sibanda allegedly placed the child’s remains in a sack, stashing it in the boot of a red Honda Fit with Botswana number plates.

The couple then drove to Kuwadzana Extension, where they dumped the body in a stream.

The court heard how the accused persons informed Nomsa Sibanda of her daughter’s death but failed to provide her with a satisfactory explanation.

Troubled by their vague account, Nomsa returned to Zimbabwe and, on August 1, 2023, reported a missing person’s case to ZRP Dzivarasekwa.

The very next day, the body of Princess Shoko was discovered in the Dzivarasekwa stream.

Nomsa identified the remains of her daughter, and the body was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

While a pathologist conducted the examination, the cause of death was inconclusive as toxicology results were still pending.

Fearing arrest, the couple fled to South Africa.

However, their alleged crime came to light after the story gained widespread attention on social media.

Authorities in South Africa apprehended the couple, and after months of legal proceedings, they were extradited to Zimbabwe to face justice. Herald