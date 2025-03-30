FUGITIVE COUPLE REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A couple accused of the brutal murder of their four-year-old niece in 2023 before escaping to South Africa has been extradited to face justice in the country.
John Zvivi (36)
and Alista Sibanda (35) were brought back into the country on March 27, 2025,
after their story circulated on social media, prompting their arrest and
eventual extradition.
The two
appeared in court on Saturday before Harare magistrate Mr Isheunesu Matova who
remanded them in custody and advised them to approach the High Court for bail.
They return to
court on April 11 pending their indictment.
The tragic
events date back to April 2023 when the deceased Princess Shoko and her
six-year-old sister, Susan Mandaza, were left in the care of Sibanda and her
husband in Zvimba.
The children’s
mother is Nomsa Sibanda, sister to Alista.
When Nomsa
returned to South Africa she left the children in the care of Zvivi and her
sister Alista.
Prosecuting, Mr
Takudzwa Jambawu, told the court that the couple began to abuse the two
children, subjecting them to assaults and depriving them of food.
In July 2023,
the abuse took a deadly turn as Princess Shoko succumbed to injuries inflicted
on her and passed away on July 23, 2023.
In a bid to
conceal their crime, Zvivi and Sibanda allegedly placed the child’s remains in
a sack, stashing it in the boot of a red Honda Fit with Botswana number plates.
The couple then
drove to Kuwadzana Extension, where they dumped the body in a stream.
The court heard
how the accused persons informed Nomsa Sibanda of her daughter’s death but
failed to provide her with a satisfactory explanation.
Troubled by
their vague account, Nomsa returned to Zimbabwe and, on August 1, 2023,
reported a missing person’s case to ZRP Dzivarasekwa.
The very next
day, the body of Princess Shoko was discovered in the Dzivarasekwa stream.
Nomsa
identified the remains of her daughter, and the body was taken to Parirenyatwa
Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
While a
pathologist conducted the examination, the cause of death was inconclusive as
toxicology results were still pending.
Fearing arrest,
the couple fled to South Africa.
However, their
alleged crime came to light after the story gained widespread attention on
social media.
Authorities in
South Africa apprehended the couple, and after months of legal proceedings,
they were extradited to Zimbabwe to face justice. Herald
