PASTOR EVICTS FAMILY



A 78-year-old and his family has been staying by the roadside after being evicted by the owner of land they had set-up their home in Epworth.

Fanuel Moyo who is a catheter user and was arrested by Domboramwari Police Station in Epworth last Wednesday for allegedly using a toilet from where he was evicted by Christine Bettina Singini.

He has been crying for help from the community since he has nowhere to stay.

The challenge arose from a dispute with Singini, who claims that she owns the whole space, including where Moyo had built his house in Tadzikamidzi Rushinga branch Ward 7 of Epworth.

Singini claims that Moyo should not be staying there and has been trespassing.

Affectionately known as Sekuru Moyo, he was given an eviction order by the court after he refused to vacate the premises he had lived in for decades.

Singini reported the case to the police, prompting his arrest.

His son, Norest Moyo, 32, who arrived at the scene around 4 am on Wednesday said, a misunderstanding resulted in the eviction.

“Misunderstandings started recently despite us having a good relationship for years. We previously occupied old squatting house numbers before receiving stand numbers from the Epworth Local Board. Recently, it was claimed that the house was on her stand at a time the government is moving to regularise the Epworth stands.”

He expressed concern over the arrest of his sick father.

“I am worried that the police arrested my elderly father, who is not feeling well and relies on a catheter.”

Norest contemplated confronting the Singini family that night but was stopped by a group of concerned neighbours monitoring their properties along the roadside.

George, son to Singini, said there was a need for an out of police engagement.

“It is time our parents reach an understanding rather than resorting to police intervention.

“I am often away from home, but we are one family.

“We both received our residential stand numbers from the same council, and the council must allow the Moyo family to retain their rightful land,” he said.

Meanwhile, Moyo is a member of the Muslim community and has since received the backing of the Zimbabwe Council of Churches Sheikh Ishmael Duwa.

“There is no sense that someone evicts a 78-year-old.

“As the Zimbabwe Council of Churches, we need to look into this issue and see how we can assist this man.” H Metro