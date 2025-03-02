ED IS A DOG : MAN REMANDED IN CUSTODY

Magistrate Sithabile Zungula has remanded a Shurugwi man who allegedly called President Mnangagwa a dog in custody to a later date for continuation of trial.

Tinashe Chigiya (26) of Makandire Village, Chief Nhema, Shurugwi, allegedly called Mnangagwa a dog on January 27, 2025, at Musavezi River after a minor drowned.

Chigiya allegedly blamed Mnangagwa and Zanu PF supporters for allowing Chinese nationals in Shurugwi to extract sand from the river.

He allegedly said the river is no longer safe for children and the water is contaminated because of the Chinese nationals’ activities.

Chigiya allegedly went on to punch and head-butt Shurugwi Zanu PF Ward 8 Councillor Audreck Mhaka whom he accused of being incompetent. Masvingo Mirror