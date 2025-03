The City of Harare has not recovered US$3 million from a company that it contracted to supply refuse trucks in 2017, but failed to deliver.

Mass Breed Investments, trading as FAW Zimbabwe, was contracted by HCC council to supply 30 refuse compactors on May 11, 2017 in a deal worth US$3 095 514.

The company was engaged again on September 25 of the same year for the supply of 10 double skip bin trucks valued at US$1 529 999. Standard