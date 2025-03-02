BOY MAULED BY CROC

A 13-year-old boy from Sibangilizwe Village in Nkayi District, Matabeleland North Province died after he was attacked by a crocodile, when he and his friends decided to swim while on a fishing expedition.

The tragic attack occurred in Gweru River that cuts across the village when Louise Mpofu, a Grade Five learner went on a fishing expedition with two of his friends from the same community.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident.

He said they received a report that showed that the boy, while on a fishing expedition with his friends decided to swim in the Gweru River.

Witnesses reported that he cried for help before disappearing under the water.

“His two friends ran back home to get help and found the deceased’s father, who immediately went to the river with other villagers to search for his son,” Insp Banda said.

When the team arrived at around 3pm, they discovered the boy’s clothes on the riverbank but could not locate his body despite an extensive search.

The following day, Insp Banda said, the villagers continued with the search and around 2pm they found Louise’s body a distance of about three kilometres from where the attack had occurred.

“The body had a missing left leg and several crocodile bites on the right leg and waist,” Insp Banda added. Sunday News