ED ATTACKS CHIWENGA FACTION



Tension was palpable at the Zanu PF politburo meeting as President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday subtly attacked a faction of the ruling party backing his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Mnangagwa implored members to be guided by the party’s constitution, adding that the party would not tolerate “malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity and harmony”.

In a message that seemed to be directed at the growing number of dissenters in Zanu PF, Mnangagwa said the party stood guided by its constitution and warned opponents that they face expulsion.

He received lukewarm cheers while Chiwenga remained stone-faced, not nodding his head or cheering in support as he usually does in politburo meetings.

“As Zanu PF is a colossal revolutionary party, we have a job to do and a vision to deliver for the good of the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe,” Mnangagwa said as other party members clapped hands, while Chiwenga only clapped once.

“I applaud all my fellow citizens from across the country, for their clarity, national consciousness and patriotism that continue to squash efforts by malcontents and rogue delusional elements bent on disturbing our peace, unity and harmony. Pasi navo (down with them).

“Our motherland, Zimbabwe, will forever be a constitutional democracy and sovereign nation, with all of us living in unity, peace and harmony.

“They can continue barking, but Zimbabwe will go on). Again, a section of the politburo members clapped hands, but Chiwenga did not.

“Zanu PF is an unstoppable train,” Mnangagwa continued.

“Zanu PF is a moving train. In Zanu PF, we follow the party constitution, all the time, in the morning, afternoon and at night.

“Our party constitution is sacred, it is like roots and the trunk of a tree and the members are its branches.

“As with any other revolution, those who do not toe the correct line of the revolution must fall by the wayside.” Newsday