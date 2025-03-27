TWO KILLER PROPHETS FLEE

Two self-styled prophets from Zimbabwe’s Johane Masowe Apostolic Faith Church are on the run after allegedly killing a man in a savage attack − all because he dared to question their bizarre “holy” rituals.
The victim,
Shepherd Mpofu, 48, was beaten unconscious with clay pots and stones in a
bloody frenzy after confronting the preachers for scattering ashes near homes
in Kadoma’s Mupamombe Housing Scheme.
Cops say the
suspects − Misheck Muperiwa (22) and Costain Tshuma (28) − were conducting
early-morning prayers at 7 AM on January 31, sprinkling charcoal and ashes in
what they called a “sacred” ritual.
But when Mpofu
challenged them, the pair snapped, launching a vicious assault with whatever
they could grab.
“They smashed
him with mbiya (clay pots) and then rained stones on him as he lay helpless,”
said Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera.
Horrified
neighbours rushed to help − but the raging prophets turned on them too, leaving
Mpofu bleeding and unconscious.
The dying man
was rushed to Kadoma General Hospital, but the damage was too severe. He
succumbed to his injuries days later − while his attackers vanished into thin
air.
Now, cops are
hunting the fugitive holy men and have issued a public appeal.
We need
information − anyone who knows where these two are must speak up,” said Insp
Kohwera.
The case has
sent shockwaves through the apostolic sect community, where fringe preachers
sometimes operate with little oversight. H Metro
