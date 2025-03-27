TWO KILLER PROPHETS FLEE

Two self-styled prophets from Zimbabwe’s Johane Masowe Apostolic Faith Church are on the run after allegedly killing a man in a savage attack − all because he dared to question their bizarre “holy” rituals.

The victim, Shepherd Mpofu, 48, was beaten unconscious with clay pots and stones in a bloody frenzy after confronting the preachers for scattering ashes near homes in Kadoma’s Mupamombe Housing Scheme.

Cops say the suspects − Misheck Muperiwa (22) and Costain Tshuma (28) − were conducting early-morning prayers at 7 AM on January 31, sprinkling charcoal and ashes in what they called a “sacred” ritual.

But when Mpofu challenged them, the pair snapped, launching a vicious assault with whatever they could grab.

“They smashed him with mbiya (clay pots) and then rained stones on him as he lay helpless,” said Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Ian Kohwera.

Horrified neighbours rushed to help − but the raging prophets turned on them too, leaving Mpofu bleeding and unconscious.

The dying man was rushed to Kadoma General Hospital, but the damage was too severe. He succumbed to his injuries days later − while his attackers vanished into thin air.

Now, cops are hunting the fugitive holy men and have issued a public appeal.

We need information − anyone who knows where these two are must speak up,” said Insp Kohwera.

The case has sent shockwaves through the apostolic sect community, where fringe preachers sometimes operate with little oversight. H Metro