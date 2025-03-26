GOVT REJECTS PUPILS LEVY : WE HAVE ENOUGH MONEY

The Government has dismissed a directive for school children in Gweru District to contribute up to US$1 each towards the 2025 Independence Day celebrations, stating that there is already adequate funding for the national event.

In a statement, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the levy had not been unauthorised.

“The Ministry has already secured adequate funding through the national budget for all Independence Day commemorations, including planned activities in Gokwe,” reads the statement.

“There is no requirement for schools, learners, parents, or community members to contribute financially to these events.”

The Ministry said the letter issued by the Gweru District Schools Inspector, requesting such contributions, is unwarranted.

Authorities have since initiated an immediate inquiry into the matter, and the official responsible for the directive will be asked to explain their actions, which violate established protocols.

“All school heads, teachers, and stakeholders are instructed to disregard the directive.

“No payments should be solicited or collected for this purpose.

“Any individual or institution that is put under pressure to contribute is urged to report the matter directly to the Ministry.” Herald