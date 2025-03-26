GOVT REJECTS PUPILS LEVY : WE HAVE ENOUGH MONEY

The Government has dismissed a directive for school children in Gweru District to contribute up to US$1 each towards the 2025 Independence Day celebrations, stating that there is already adequate funding for the national event.
In a statement,
the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the levy had not been
unauthorised.
“The Ministry
has already secured adequate funding through the national budget for all
Independence Day commemorations, including planned activities in Gokwe,” reads
the statement.
“There is no
requirement for schools, learners, parents, or community members to contribute
financially to these events.”
The Ministry
said the letter issued by the Gweru District Schools Inspector, requesting such
contributions, is unwarranted.
Authorities
have since initiated an immediate inquiry into the matter, and the official
responsible for the directive will be asked to explain their actions, which
violate established protocols.
“All school
heads, teachers, and stakeholders are instructed to disregard the directive.
“No payments
should be solicited or collected for this purpose.
“Any individual
or institution that is put under pressure to contribute is urged to report the
matter directly to the Ministry.” Herald
