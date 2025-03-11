CHIVAYO : I DID NOT PAY US$300K

WICKNELL Chivayo has revealed that he did not pour out a record-breaking US$300 000 a lobola payment on Saturday in Marondera.

The Harare businessman exclusively told H-Metro yesterday that even though he spent a substantial amount of money to bankroll the glitzy ceremony, what actually went into the pockets of his in-laws as lobola was nowhere near US$300 000.

Chivayo said the figures which are being circulated related to the entire cost of the glitzy ceremony and not what really went into the pockets of his in-laws for lobola.

Chivayo paid lobola for his lover Lucy Muteke.

He said the impression which has been created was that his in-laws charged him and pocketed U$$300 000 when, in reality, what they asked him to pay for lobola was not more than US$20 000.

He said lobola chewed a very small part of the expenditure with the bulk of the money going into paying for things like entertainment, with a number of bands providing the soundtrack, the decor, the drinks and other costs related to such a function.

He praised his in- laws for being “humble and understanding” who kept the traditional ceremony within the normal boundaries of the money which is usually exchanged on such occasions.

Chivayo said he sent a messenger with US$50 000 to deal with the lobola requirements and he called back to advise him that everything demanded by the in-laws had been fully catered for by that payment and there was a “lot of change.”

The businessman said he had also carried a further US$75 oo0 in his car, just to make sure there would be no shortfalls.

In the end, he didn’t need to use that supplementary cash for the lobola ceremony.

The venue in Marondera featured a porch, which could easily be mistaken for a lavish setting in Milan, Italy. H Metro