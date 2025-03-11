EX COP : CHEATING WIFE CHASES ME AWAY

A former policeman, who says he took out a loan to marry his wife, is now being chased away from home because, he claims, she is now involved with a number of boyfriends.

Jacob Mushunje claims his wife Zvikomborero Paungani is chasing him away from their home after he found out that she has been cheating on him.

However, Zvikomborero has dismissed the claims that she was married to Jacob but said she was just his girlfriend.

“Jacob never married me, rather he was my boyfriend. I am not married. We broke up and he never took a loan to marry me.”

She then hung up the call. Jacob insisted they were married.

“I gave you contacts of Zvikomborero’s relatives, you can confirm from her two brothers Abel and Ngoni and her aunty by the name Aunty Chigova.

“Confirm from her relatives you will hear the truth. Zvikomborero has been having many boyfriends since we got married.

“She parades herself as single when she is out there. We started doing projects together after I retired from work but our problem started when she got a job.

“Sometimes, she even comes home with her boyfriends and introduces them to me as her uncles.

“It got to an extent where she could come and pick me up from work with her boyfriend Bluet Chiza.”

He added: “On January 1, Zvikomborero did not sleep at home, she came the following morning drunk and when I confronted her, she insulted me.

“She could come home with used condoms, which made me suspicious that she was cheating.

“I tried to reason with her but it all fell on deaf ears. It is not my first marriage and that is why I was trying to make it work.

“She went to one of our mines with her boyfriend and the workers called to notify me.” H Metro