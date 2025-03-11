EX COP : CHEATING WIFE CHASES ME AWAY

A former policeman, who says he took out a loan to marry his wife, is now being chased away from home because, he claims, she is now involved with a number of boyfriends.
Jacob Mushunje
claims his wife Zvikomborero Paungani is chasing him away from their home after
he found out that she has been cheating on him.
However,
Zvikomborero has dismissed the claims that she was married to Jacob but said
she was just his girlfriend.
“Jacob never
married me, rather he was my boyfriend. I am not married. We broke up and he
never took a loan to marry me.”
She then hung
up the call. Jacob insisted they were married.
“I gave you
contacts of Zvikomborero’s relatives, you can confirm from her two brothers
Abel and Ngoni and her aunty by the name Aunty Chigova.
“Confirm from
her relatives you will hear the truth. Zvikomborero has been having many
boyfriends since we got married.
“She parades
herself as single when she is out there. We started doing projects together
after I retired from work but our problem started when she got a job.
“Sometimes, she
even comes home with her boyfriends and introduces them to me as her uncles.
“It got to an
extent where she could come and pick me up from work with her boyfriend Bluet
Chiza.”
He added: “On
January 1, Zvikomborero did not sleep at home, she came the following morning
drunk and when I confronted her, she insulted me.
“She could come
home with used condoms, which made me suspicious that she was cheating.
“I tried to
reason with her but it all fell on deaf ears. It is not my first marriage and
that is why I was trying to make it work.
“She went to
one of our mines with her boyfriend and the workers called to notify me.” H
