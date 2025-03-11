ZANU PF TO PURGE MORE



Factionalism has reached fever pitch in Zanu PF as more purges are coming after several provinces made recommendations to the party’s national disciplinary committee listing party members who should be fired.

This was revealed by Zanu PF Manicaland political commissar Albert Nyakuedzwa at a Zanu PF Makoni district co-ordinating committee meeting in Rusape on Sunday.

Nyakuedzwa said all social media groups should be registered with the party.

“Other provinces have written recommendations to the national disciplinary committee on the people who should be fired from the party and you saw some have already been fired,” he said.

“As Manicaland province, we need discipline in the party. We do not need people who attack our leaders. We have people who have been attacking our leaders in social media groups and we have decided that all party groups should be registered with our party so that we know who to approach if there are more indiscipline challenges,” he said.

Zanu PF last week expelled eight members from the party including outspoken war veteran Blessed Geza.

Some of the influential members who have been fired from the party are Harare province political commissar Kudakwashe Damson, Zanu PF Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa and Godfrey Gomwe.

Nyakuedzwa said the 2030 agenda meant to prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in office “is not a subject of debate” as there was a Zanu PF resolution to back it.

Addressing the same gathering newly-appointed Makoni DCC chairperson Kudzai Chipanga called for unity in the party.

The former youth leader, who is famous for organising the one million man march during the late former President Robert Mugabe era, applauded members for rallying behind the party.

“We do not want divisions in the party, those who are fanning divisions you are warned,” he said. Newsday