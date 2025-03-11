ZANU PF TO PURGE MORE

Factionalism has reached fever pitch in Zanu PF as more purges are coming after several provinces made recommendations to the party’s national disciplinary committee listing party members who should be fired.
This was
revealed by Zanu PF Manicaland political commissar Albert Nyakuedzwa at a Zanu
PF Makoni district co-ordinating committee meeting in Rusape on Sunday.
Nyakuedzwa said
all social media groups should be registered with the party.
“Other
provinces have written recommendations to the national disciplinary committee
on the people who should be fired from the party and you saw some have already
been fired,” he said.
“As Manicaland
province, we need discipline in the party. We do not need people who attack our
leaders. We have people who have been attacking our leaders in social media
groups and we have decided that all party groups should be registered with our
party so that we know who to approach if there are more indiscipline
challenges,” he said.
Zanu PF last
week expelled eight members from the party including outspoken war veteran
Blessed Geza.
Some of the
influential members who have been fired from the party are Harare province
political commissar Kudakwashe Damson, Zanu PF Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa
and Godfrey Gomwe.
Nyakuedzwa said
the 2030 agenda meant to prolong President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in office
“is not a subject of debate” as there was a Zanu PF resolution to back it.
Addressing the
same gathering newly-appointed Makoni DCC chairperson Kudzai Chipanga called
for unity in the party.
The former
youth leader, who is famous for organising the one million man march during the
late former President Robert Mugabe era, applauded members for rallying behind
the party.
“We do not want divisions in the party, those who are fanning divisions you are warned,” he said. Newsday
