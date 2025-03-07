CAR IMPORT FRAUDSTER FLEES WITH US$48K

A 36 year old man from Masvingo is on the run after he allegedly swindled US$48 750 from various residents pretending to be a car import agent with Be Forward.
In a statement,
police in Masvingo confirmed the incident and warned members of the public to
be on the lookout for fraudsters especially those intending to import motor
vehicles.
He encouraged
residents to seek the services of reputable organisations when importing
vehicles.
“ZRP Masvingo
Province is warning members of the public to be wary of a fraudster who is
defrauding unsuspecting members of the society their hard earned savings.
Tinashe Tabarembengo (36) from ZBS in Masvingo is being sought in connection
with the cases which occurred in Masvingo
“Members of the
public are also advised to safeguard their savings by engaging or using
reputable organizations in the procurement of vehicles,” read parts of the
press statement,”
It is alleged
that from the period extending from February 2024 to December 2024,
Tabarembengo who pretended to be a Be Forward Agent was approached by about 10
people who wanted to be assisted to purchase and process papers for different
motor vehicles. The victims would give Tabarembengo cash or deposit money into
his account.
Tabarembengo
promised to import the vehicles but failed to deliver them or return the money.
He later disappeared to an unknown destination and the total value stolen is
US$48 750.
The police
appealed to members of the public to inform the police information that can
lead to the arrest of the accused. TellZimNews
