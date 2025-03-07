CAR IMPORT FRAUDSTER FLEES WITH US$48K

A 36 year old man from Masvingo is on the run after he allegedly swindled US$48 750 from various residents pretending to be a car import agent with Be Forward.

In a statement, police in Masvingo confirmed the incident and warned members of the public to be on the lookout for fraudsters especially those intending to import motor vehicles.

He encouraged residents to seek the services of reputable organisations when importing vehicles.

“ZRP Masvingo Province is warning members of the public to be wary of a fraudster who is defrauding unsuspecting members of the society their hard earned savings. Tinashe Tabarembengo (36) from ZBS in Masvingo is being sought in connection with the cases which occurred in Masvingo

“Members of the public are also advised to safeguard their savings by engaging or using reputable organizations in the procurement of vehicles,” read parts of the press statement,”

It is alleged that from the period extending from February 2024 to December 2024, Tabarembengo who pretended to be a Be Forward Agent was approached by about 10 people who wanted to be assisted to purchase and process papers for different motor vehicles. The victims would give Tabarembengo cash or deposit money into his account.

Tabarembengo promised to import the vehicles but failed to deliver them or return the money. He later disappeared to an unknown destination and the total value stolen is US$48 750.

The police appealed to members of the public to inform the police information that can lead to the arrest of the accused. TellZimNews