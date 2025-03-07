WWEKEND IN JAIL FOR DRUG DEALER



Tyron Pigors Siegfried, a suspected drug dealer from Bulawayo, arrested for illegal possession of crystal meth on Thursday, was yesterday remanded in custody until Monday for a bail hearing.

Siegfried appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Polite Dube-Banda yesterday. He is represented by Innocent Rujeko Mafirakureva of Moyo & Nyoni.

Siegfried is charged with illegal possession of drugs, specifically 1,26 kilograms of crystal meth with a street value of US$6 000.

Prosecuting, Mufaro Ndirayire stated that police pounced on Siegfried at his home in Matsheumhlope, after surveillance on him since February. Acting on gathered information, detectives raided Siegfried’s home, finding the drugs stashed in a Lobels biscuit box, a Puma sneaker box, a dictionary-shaped safe, and a large blue metal trunk in his bedroom. Police also seized measuring scales used for packaging the drugs.

In stark contrast to his buoyant demeanour on Thursday, Siegfried appeared in court yesterday looking pale and withdrawn. As the charges were read to him, Siegfried’s face turned pale, a subtle indication of the mounting pressure he may have felt. After being asked if he understood the charges, he acknowledged them.

The jovial figure who had been cracking jokes during his arrest on Thursday seemed weighed down by the gravity of the situation he faces. As he entered the courtroom from the holding cells underground, a hush fell over the auditorium. Gone was the confident smile; instead, his expression revealed a deep understanding of the seriousness of the charges against him.

Siegfried’s bust comes amid growing concerns over the widespread abuse of drugs in communities, which have been linked to a surge in violent crime, including robberies and fatal confrontations. The government has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling and trade of narcotics in the country. Chronicle