BLESSSED GOES TO THE HIGH COURT

HEART & Soul TV (HStv) head of news Blessed Mhlanga has launched an appeal for bail at the High Court after his initial freedom bid following his arrest on charges of inciting violence was rejected by a Harare magistrate a week ago.
Mhlanga was
arrested on February 24 for covering Press conferences by expelled Zanu PF
central committee member Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, who demanded President
Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation for alleged corruption, incompetence and
misgovernance.
He was denied
bail by magistrate Farai Gwitima on claims that he was likely to interfere with
witnesses.
Mhlanga’s legal
team, led by Chris Mhike of Atherstone & Cook, filed an appeal yesterday
arguing that there were no compelling reasons for his continued detention.
The appeal will
challenge the magistrate’s conclusions that the journalist might interfere with
witnesses and that his release could threaten public peace.
Mhike argued
that the court erred in assuming that Mhlanga’s position as a senior political
reporter automatically meant he would influence witnesses, despite the fact
that no specific witness was identified.
He said consent
to remand does not equate to an admission of guilt and that the court ignored
Mhlanga’s denial of the allegations during bail proceedings.
“In particular,
the court a quo [lower court] misdirected itself in concluding that appellant
would interfere with witnesses simply because he is a senior political reporter
whose perceived juniors are potential witnesses [even though not a single
actual or potential witness was identified by the State],” Mhike said.
“Further, by
concluding that the release of the applicant will likely disturb the public
order or undermine public peace or security, the magistrate grossly erred
because he descended into the arena.”
Mhlanga’s legal
troubles began after HStv aired press conferences by Geza, a liberation war
stalwart and ex-member of the Zanu PF central committee, on January 27 and
February 11.
Geza criticised
Mnangagwa’s leadership, asserting that the President had failed and should step
down with immediate effect.
He also called for a nationwide shutdown to
force Mnangagwa’s resignation.
Mhlanga was
charged with two counts of contravening Section 136 of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act, which pertains to transmitting data messages
inciting violence or damage to property.
His arrest and
subsequent detention drew sharp criticism from media organisations and Press
freedom advocates from across the world.
The Media
Alliance of Zimbabwe described the arrest as “an act of cowardice, unacceptable
in a democracy that permits the practice of journalism as a constitutional
right to free expression”.
Similarly, the
International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) called for Mhlanga’s immediate
and unconditional release.
IFJ said
“freedom of expression and media freedom are fundamental rights that enhance
democracy and must be respected everywhere”. Newsday
