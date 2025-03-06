BROKE COUNCIL SPLASHES US$155K ON MAYORAL CAR

The cash-strapped Gweru City Council (GCC) has ignited outrage among residents and ratepayers by purchasing a US$155 000 mayoral posh car, a Land Cruiser Prado.
The expenditure
has drawn sharp criticism as a blatant misallocation of resources, with the
city grappling with uncollected garbage, sewer blockages, potholed roads and
unpaid worker salaries.
The controversy
echoes a 2018 incident when the council spent US$170 000 on a sport utility
vehicle (SUV) for the town clerk, further fuelling accusations of extravagance
amid persistent service delivery failures.
Residents are
particularly incensed by the council’s inability to pay December salaries and
bonuses or cover medical aid contributions, raising questions about its
financial priorities
Gweru United
Progressive Residents and Ratepayers Development Association Trust executive
director Mr David Chikore accused council leadership of prioritising luxury
over necessity.
“We saw this
coming and tried to sound the alarm, but it fell on deaf ears,” he said.
Mr Chikore
pointed to a pattern of excess, noting Gweru Mayor Councillor Martin Chivhoko’s
administration previously gifted outgoing mayor Patrick Kombayi a Mazda BT50,
laying the groundwork for this latest purchase.
“He’s likely
eyeing this vehicle for himself when his term ends,” Mr Chikore alleged, adding
that the high-clearance Prado signals neglect of road repairs.
Gweru Residents
Trust chairperson Mr Anthony Madzivanyika called the purchase a “misplaced
priority.” He argued that the US$155 000 could have addressed critical issues
like road maintenance or salary arrears.
“It’s
unacceptable to splurge on a luxury car while workers struggle financially and
service delivery collapses. This raises serious doubts about the council’s
commitment to the community,” said Mr Madzivanyika.
Gweru Residents
and Ratepayers Association director, Mr Conilius Selipiwe, expressed “profound
disappointment” over the decision.
“Spending this
much on a vehicle while we face water shortages, broken sanitation, and
malfunctioning traffic lights shows the council values prestige over people’s
well-being,” he said.
Mr Selipiwe
questioned Clr Chivhoko’s claim of insufficient funds for operations, calling
the purchase a “serious lapse in financial accountability” that defies the
Ministry of Local Government and Public Works’ focus on essential services.
He demanded
transparency from GCC and urged immediate dialogue with residents to rebuild
trust.
“Our voices are
united in demanding responsible stewardship of public resources.
“We urge the
council to act swiftly to rectify these mis-prioritisations and to invest in
initiatives that will bring tangible improvements to residents’ daily lives,”
said Mr Selipiwe.
“Council should
prioritise the community’s needs, including addressing salary arrears and
improving service delivery, over the interests of individual officials.”
Clr Chivhoko
defended the purchase, insisting it was approved by the Government.
“Everything was
done above board,” he said, offering no further details. Chronicle
