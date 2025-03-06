DEALER NABBED WITH TWO KILOS OF CRYSTAL METH

Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in Bulawayo yesterday, seizing nearly 2 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine whose estimated street value is US$7 000 while the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) intercepted 163 kilogrammes of marijuana whose street value is US$32 600 at Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.
The latest
busts come amid growing concerns over the widespread abuse of drugs in
communities, which has been linked to a surge in violent crime, including
robberies and fatal confrontations.
Government has
intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling and trade of narcotics in the
country.
National police
spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Pigors Tyron
Siegfried (39) of Matsheumhlope suburb for unlawful possession of Crystal Meth.
Comm Nyathi
said police had been monitoring Siegfried since February before pouncing on him
yesterday.
Acting on
information gathered since February, detectives raided Siegfried’s home,
finding the drugs stashed in a Lobels biscuit box, a Puma sneaker box, a
dictionary-shaped safe and a large blue metal trunk in his bedroom.
Comm Nyathi
said two small measuring scales used during packaging of the drugs were also
seized.
“Police acted
on information that they received about the suspect dealing in drugs. They
pounced on him at his residence, where they discovered the drugs in his
bedroom. The confiscated substance tested positive for crystal meth,” he said.
Comm Nyathi
said they are now working to establish Siegfried’s supply chain and possible
accomplices in the illicit drug trade.
In a statement,
Zimra’s Commissioner General, Ms Regina Chinamasa, said the intercepted South
African truck driver was trying to smuggle marijuana into the country on
Sunday.
The drugs were
discovered during a routine inspection at 4AM, concealed within a South
African-registered Hino Horse truck carrying vehicles, which was in transit to
the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
Ms Chinamasa
said customs officials, utilising K9 units, located the drugs hidden under
blankets and plastic wrapping.
She said the
matter is under police investigation.
“The
trafficking of illegal drugs poses a significant threat to our society. Zimra
will continue to diligently safeguard our borders against drugs and illicit
substances,” said Ms Chinamasa. Chronicle
