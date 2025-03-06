DEALER NABBED WITH TWO KILOS OF CRYSTAL METH



Police arrested a suspected drug dealer in Bulawayo yesterday, seizing nearly 2 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine whose estimated street value is US$7 000 while the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) intercepted 163 kilogrammes of marijuana whose street value is US$32 600 at Beitbridge Border Post on Sunday.

The latest busts come amid growing concerns over the widespread abuse of drugs in communities, which has been linked to a surge in violent crime, including robberies and fatal confrontations.

Government has intensified its crackdown on drug smuggling and trade of narcotics in the country.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Pigors Tyron Siegfried (39) of Matsheumhlope suburb for unlawful possession of Crystal Meth.

Comm Nyathi said police had been monitoring Siegfried since February before pouncing on him yesterday.

Acting on information gathered since February, detectives raided Siegfried’s home, finding the drugs stashed in a Lobels biscuit box, a Puma sneaker box, a dictionary-shaped safe and a large blue metal trunk in his bedroom.

Comm Nyathi said two small measuring scales used during packaging of the drugs were also seized.

“Police acted on information that they received about the suspect dealing in drugs. They pounced on him at his residence, where they discovered the drugs in his bedroom. The confiscated substance tested positive for crystal meth,” he said.

Comm Nyathi said they are now working to establish Siegfried’s supply chain and possible accomplices in the illicit drug trade.

In a statement, Zimra’s Commissioner General, Ms Regina Chinamasa, said the intercepted South African truck driver was trying to smuggle marijuana into the country on Sunday.

The drugs were discovered during a routine inspection at 4AM, concealed within a South African-registered Hino Horse truck carrying vehicles, which was in transit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ms Chinamasa said customs officials, utilising K9 units, located the drugs hidden under blankets and plastic wrapping.

She said the matter is under police investigation.

“The trafficking of illegal drugs poses a significant threat to our society. Zimra will continue to diligently safeguard our borders against drugs and illicit substances,” said Ms Chinamasa. Chronicle