SUPREME COURT DISMISSES BITI APPEAL

The Supreme Court has dismissed Harare lawyer Mr Tendai Biti’s appeal, effectively upholding a High Court decision that denied his application for condonation in a US$1 million defamation suit brought against him by two executives of Augur Investments.
Mr Kenneth
Sharpe, alleging defamatory accusations that he is among the country’s most
corrupt individuals looting national resources, is seeking US$400 000 in
damages.
Augur
Investments itself is claiming US$500 000, while its chief operations officer,
Ms Tatiana Aleshina, is demanding US$100 000 in damages.
The appeal
arose after a default judgment was entered against Biti, paving the way for
trial proceedings.
Seeking to
reverse this judgment, Mr Biti escalated the matter to the Supreme Court.
However, the
Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, dismissed the appeal for lack of merit.
Writing for the
court, Justice Felistus Chatukuta said the lower court had meticulously
considered the key requirements for condonation.
She highlighted
that Mr Biti’s three-month delay in filing the application was excessive and
his explanation for the delay wholly inadequate.
The bench,
which included Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza and Justice Chinembiri
Bhunu, also evaluated the prospects of success.
It concluded
that Mr Biti’s chances of succeeding on appeal were negligible, referencing
Justice Manzunzu’s earlier decision to dismiss his application for leave to
appeal the default judgment.
The lower court
had further determined that the balance of convenience favoured the
respondents, stressing the necessity of bringing litigation to a definitive
conclusion.
Justice
Chatukuta rejected any suggestion that the High Court failed to address the
relevant requirements for condonation or failed to provide adequate reasons for
its decision.
She underscored
that Mr Biti’s grounds of appeal tacitly acknowledged the lower court’s
reasoning but failed to challenge its adequacy, a failure she deemed fatal to
his case.
The court ruled
that Mr Biti had not demonstrated any basis to overturn the High Court’s
exercise of its discretion, rendering his appeal unsustainable.
The dispute in
the High Court centred on an application for rescission of judgment.
However, as
Justice Chatukuta observed, the dismissal of the condonation application
rendered the judgment final and definitive, precluding further consideration of
rescission.
As a final
judgment, the judge ruled it was appealable without leave.
Addressing the
merits, Justice Chatukuta found that all three grounds of appeal lacked
substance.
She reiterated
that the lower court had thoroughly examined and applied the relevant legal
principles, providing clear reasons for its conclusion.
Last year,
Justice Gladys Mhuri of the High Court dismissed Mr Biti’s explanation for the
late filing of his heads of argument, describing the delay as unreasonable.
She noted that
it is well established that a default judgment is not, in ordinary
circumstances, appealable.
As an experienced lawyer, the judge said, Mr Biti was expected to be aware of this principle. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment