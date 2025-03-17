BLAIR TOILETS COLLAPSES, KILLING THREE KIDS

Two children, who had accompanied a three-year-old to relieve herself, died when a Blair toilet collapsed and trapped the trio.
Mashonaland
West Provincial Police Spokesman, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the tragic
incident. He said it happened at House Number 8562, Marshlands, Norton, on
Friday.
Insp Kohwera
said the kids were aged 7, 4 and 3.
“While the
three were inside, the toilet collapsed, trapping them.
“The children screamed for help and the elders rushed to the toilet and rescued them. They were rushed to a local clinic but unfortunately two of them were pronounced dead upon admission.”
Kohwera said
the seven-year-old was rushed to Norton Hospital.
“He passed on
at around 3:30pm.
“This is an
unfortunate incident and we urge parents to ensure such buildings are
constructed on hard grounds and proper construction procedures are followed to
avoid such incidents,” said Kohwera. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment