BLAIR TOILETS COLLAPSES, KILLING THREE KIDS

Two children, who had accompanied a three-year-old to relieve herself, died when a Blair toilet collapsed and trapped the trio.

Mashonaland West Provincial Police Spokesman, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the tragic incident. He said it happened at House Number 8562, Marshlands, Norton, on Friday.

Insp Kohwera said the kids were aged 7, 4 and 3.

“While the three were inside, the toilet collapsed, trapping them.

“The children screamed for help and the elders rushed to the toilet and rescued them. They were rushed to a local clinic but unfortunately two of them were pronounced dead upon admission.”

Kohwera said the seven-year-old was rushed to Norton Hospital.

“He passed on at around 3:30pm.

“This is an unfortunate incident and we urge parents to ensure such buildings are constructed on hard grounds and proper construction procedures are followed to avoid such incidents,” said Kohwera. H Metro