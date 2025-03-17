GAMBLING COP LOSES US$3K, TAKES OWN LIFE

IT’S the new game in the betting craze which has captured the imagination of tens of thousands of Zimbabwean gamblers.
It’s called
‘Kandege.’
It claimed its
first casualty after a Gweru police officer committed suicide after losing
borrowed money chasing his sports betting dream.
Claude Jele
downed an unidentified poison shortly after penning a suicide note.
The Aviator
online game, developed by Spribe, is an online game that has gained popularity
across the globe.
It is a social
multiplayer game where players place bets on a plane that takes off and flies
higher and higher.
A multiplier
counter starts as soon as the plane sets off, beginning from 1x and
incrementing as time goes on.
Although the
plane flies indefinitely, it can still fly off at any time, and players must
cash out their bets before that happens.
There is no
telling when the plane will fly off. This adds to the intrigue of placing an
Aviator bet and cashing out at the right moment.
Sources told
H-Metro Jele had lost US$3000, which he had borrowed, by the time he took his
life.
“Officer
vakakwereta mari ikanyudzwa nekandege. Zvavaremera kudzosa uye kuwana
counseling kwakuzvitorera upenyu,” said the source.
In the suicidal
letter, Jele wrote: “Having survived all these 38 years, I have reached a point
where I feel like it’s all the same being on this earth or leaving.
“So, please do
not accuse anyone or anything, it’s my personal decision to end my life this
way; reads part of the suicidal note.
He said his
death would inflict severe pain and he asked for forgiveness from his family
urging people to avoid making false allegations against his wife.
He said his
suicide was because of his failures in life. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment