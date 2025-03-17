GAMBLING COP LOSES US$3K, TAKES OWN LIFE

IT’S the new game in the betting craze which has captured the imagination of tens of thousands of Zimbabwean gamblers.

It’s called ‘Kandege.’

It claimed its first casualty after a Gweru police officer committed suicide after losing borrowed money chasing his sports betting dream.

Claude Jele downed an unidentified poison shortly after penning a suicide note.

The Aviator online game, developed by Spribe, is an online game that has gained popularity across the globe.

It is a social multiplayer game where players place bets on a plane that takes off and flies higher and higher.

A multiplier counter starts as soon as the plane sets off, beginning from 1x and incrementing as time goes on.

Although the plane flies indefinitely, it can still fly off at any time, and players must cash out their bets before that happens.

There is no telling when the plane will fly off. This adds to the intrigue of placing an Aviator bet and cashing out at the right moment.

Sources told H-Metro Jele had lost US$3000, which he had borrowed, by the time he took his life.

“Officer vakakwereta mari ikanyudzwa nekandege. Zvavaremera kudzosa uye kuwana counseling kwakuzvitorera upenyu,” said the source.

In the suicidal letter, Jele wrote: “Having survived all these 38 years, I have reached a point where I feel like it’s all the same being on this earth or leaving.

“So, please do not accuse anyone or anything, it’s my personal decision to end my life this way; reads part of the suicidal note.

He said his death would inflict severe pain and he asked for forgiveness from his family urging people to avoid making false allegations against his wife.

He said his suicide was because of his failures in life. H Metro