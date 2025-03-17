GOVT : NO U TURN ON NIGHT VENDING



Government has issued a stern warning against night vending, citing the proliferation of counterfeit products and the chaos caused by unregulated street trading.

Last week, local authorities were given a 48-hour ultimatum to clear night vendors from the streets of cities and towns across the country.

This move comes in response to a surge in night vending over recent months, which has led to increased human traffic, widespread littering, and disruptions to businesses operating in central business districts.

Now, all vendors are required to possess valid licences and operate exclusively from designated areas.

Speaking at the 2025 World Consumer Rights Day commemorations, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, said there is a need for regulation and consumer protection to protect the public from harmful goods that are being sold on the streets.

“To those involved in night street vending, be warned: if you believe your trade is necessary, seek appropriate authority so that it can be supervised and protected. Operating without such authority is a violation of the law and puts both you and consumers at risk. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu urged consumers to be cautious of counterfeit products flooding the market, many of which are produced or repackaged in unregistered backyard industries.

“Our street pavements have turned into market stalls, filled with everything from designer-label clothes and shoes to foodstuffs, beverages and even medicines. Most of these products are unregulated, posing serious risks to consumer health and safety. While we want to harness the entrepreneurial spirit of our people, it must be done correctly, without endangering the very people we aim to serve,” he said.

Minister Ndlovu said many of these counterfeit goods are smuggled into the country through undesignated crossing points, allowing traders to evade taxes and sell products at low prices.

However, he warned that these low prices come at a significant cost to consumer health and safety.

“I appeal to all consumers not to fall for this brazen deception. The risks far outweigh the benefits,” Minister Ndlovu said. Chronicle



