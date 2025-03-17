GOVT : NO U TURN ON NIGHT VENDING

Government has issued a stern warning against night vending, citing the proliferation of counterfeit products and the chaos caused by unregulated street trading.
Last week,
local authorities were given a 48-hour ultimatum to clear night vendors from
the streets of cities and towns across the country.
This move comes
in response to a surge in night vending over recent months, which has led to
increased human traffic, widespread littering, and disruptions to businesses
operating in central business districts.
Now, all
vendors are required to possess valid licences and operate exclusively from
designated areas.
Speaking at the
2025 World Consumer Rights Day commemorations, the Minister of Industry and
Commerce, Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu, said there is a need for regulation and
consumer protection to protect the public from harmful goods that are being
sold on the streets.
“To those
involved in night street vending, be warned: if you believe your trade is
necessary, seek appropriate authority so that it can be supervised and
protected. Operating without such authority is a violation of the law and puts
both you and consumers at risk. This is unacceptable,” he said.
Minister Ndlovu
urged consumers to be cautious of counterfeit products flooding the market,
many of which are produced or repackaged in unregistered backyard industries.
“Our street
pavements have turned into market stalls, filled with everything from
designer-label clothes and shoes to foodstuffs, beverages and even medicines.
Most of these products are unregulated, posing serious risks to consumer health
and safety. While we want to harness the entrepreneurial spirit of our people,
it must be done correctly, without endangering the very people we aim to
serve,” he said.
Minister Ndlovu
said many of these counterfeit goods are smuggled into the country through
undesignated crossing points, allowing traders to evade taxes and sell products
at low prices.
However, he
warned that these low prices come at a significant cost to consumer health and
safety.
“I appeal to all consumers not to fall for this brazen deception. The risks far outweigh the benefits,” Minister Ndlovu said. Chronicle
