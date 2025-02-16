ZANU PF MEMBERS RESIST ED'S PUSH FOR 2030

There has been a poor response to Zanu PF’s cell verification exercise in Harare as bigwigs scramble to test support base following war vet, Blessed Geza’s attacks on President Mnangagwa.

But the Standard reports that the programme was poorly attended, forcing the process to be abandoned in some districts where reporting was as few as 20 members present.

This lacklustre response to the cell registration process has been attributed to the deepening divisions within the party over the 2030 plan. “We did not attend the meeting because we do not want to be forced to support the 2030 project,” said a party member from Ward 6 in Churu constituency. ”

“Most people think what Blessed Geza is saying makes sense and they in their respective constituencies towards the 2030 project. Here is a challenge honourable members,” Togarepi said in a message to all MPs.

“Let's do programmes totumira pano tichiona varikushanda (and send them here so that everyone can see). Maresolutions anoda kunoudzwa vanhu kumusha totumira mavideo (we should tell people of the resolutions and send videos of our work here.)”

Following Togarepi’s instruction, the party rolled out several meetings in various parts of the country for this weekend in a desperate move to revive the 2030 project, which now seems dead in the water owing to an avalanche of vicious opposition.

“The decision to force MPs to do something about 2030 was mulled by the youths and taken over by Togarepi, who then gave the instruction through party whatsapp groups,” a party MP said while requesting anonymity. Togarepi is the Zanu PF chief Whip. “It appears that attempts to extent Mnangagwa’s term of office have ripped the party apart,” said another Zanu PF MP. Standard