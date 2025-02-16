RIOT COPS POUNCE ON CCC MEETING

Riot cops have disrupted a Jameson timba-led Citizen Coalition for Change provincial executive meeting in Chinhoyi on Friday.
Two truckloads
of riot police descended at a house in Mzari low density area and disrupted the
meeting being chaired by Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Ralph Magunje.
About 55 CC
provincial members were in attendance at the time of the disruptions. Party
provincial leadership tried to reason with the police officers on the ground
but during the negotiations, an opposition official Justine Munyaradzi was
arrested for “public disorder.”
“As usual the
partisan police officers disrupted our provincial executive meeting at a
private residence,” Magunje told The Standard.
“And in the
process of trying to knock sense into their heads they arrested one of our
members Justine Munyaradzi for behaving disorderly in a public place."
He was later
released after paying a fine. Magunje said one Supt Kugara, Makonde Operations,
wanted a list of the party's structures “which was not any of the police
business.” Standard
