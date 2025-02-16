RIOT COPS POUNCE ON CCC MEETING

Riot cops have disrupted a Jameson timba-led Citizen Coalition for Change provincial executive meeting in Chinhoyi on Friday.

Two truckloads of riot police descended at a house in Mzari low density area and disrupted the meeting being chaired by Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Ralph Magunje.

About 55 CC provincial members were in attendance at the time of the disruptions. Party provincial leadership tried to reason with the police officers on the ground but during the negotiations, an opposition official Justine Munyaradzi was arrested for “public disorder.”

“As usual the partisan police officers disrupted our provincial executive meeting at a private residence,” Magunje told The Standard.

“And in the process of trying to knock sense into their heads they arrested one of our members Justine Munyaradzi for behaving disorderly in a public place."

He was later released after paying a fine. Magunje said one Supt Kugara, Makonde Operations, wanted a list of the party's structures “which was not any of the police business.” Standard