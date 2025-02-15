AFRIKANERS DEMONSTRATE TO THANK TRUMP

Thousands of South African Afrikaners gathered outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on Saturday, to show their support for US President Donald Trump.

The people gathered outside the embassy were seen with posters that said "Mr Donald Trump Thank You Very Much' and "Make South Africa Great Again" and "Recognise the White Nation like Israel was recognised".

Willem Petzer, who according to his Facebook page is an Afrikaner commentator, posted a video on social media where he said that more than 3,000 people were at the rally.

In a YouTube video, Petzer said that people were there to show their support for Trump's actions that he had taken against the SA government due to the Expropriation Act.