THREE KILLED AS BUSES COLLIDE



Three people died on the spot yesterday afternoon following a head-on collision between a Mandaza bus and a Glen View 2 High School bus at the 40-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Harare road, police have confirmed.

In a statement posted on X, the police said the authorities are still assessing the number of injured passengers.

“The ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) confirms a fatal road accident which occurred this afternoon at the 40-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Harare road in Beatrice,” reads the statement.

“Three people died on the spot when a Mandaza bus was involved in a head-on collision with a school bus.