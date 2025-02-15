THREE KILLED AS BUSES COLLIDE

Three people died on the spot yesterday afternoon following a head-on collision between a Mandaza bus and a Glen View 2 High School bus at the 40-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Harare road, police have confirmed.
In a statement
posted on X, the police said the authorities are still assessing the number of
injured passengers.
“The ZRP
(Zimbabwe Republic Police) confirms a fatal road accident which occurred this
afternoon at the 40-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Harare road in Beatrice,”
reads the statement.
“Three people
died on the spot when a Mandaza bus was involved in a head-on collision with a
school bus.
