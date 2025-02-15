SCRAP METAL DEALER NABBED WITH ZESA PYLONS

A scrap metal dealer has been arrested for allegedly vandalising infrastructure (pylons) belonging to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).
The scrap metal
company — Panellink Manufacturing Private Limited based in the Kelvin West
industrial area in Bulawayo was found in possession of 74 pieces of angle iron
bars, measuring 1,6 metres in length and engraved with ZETDC serial numbers.
Bulawayo police
spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest on 11
February of the company for possession of materials used in the generation,
transmission, distribution and supply of electricity.
The arrest
followed a joint operation by the police and the CID Minerals and Flora Fauna
Unit (MFFU) Bulawayo, who conducted a search at the company’s premises.
“Police confirm
the arrest of Panellink Manufacturing Private Limited, a manufacturing company
located in Kelvin West, Bulawayo after being found in possession of material
used in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity.
“On 11 February
2025, the team that had members from the CID MFFU Bulawayo went to Kelvin West
Industries to conduct searches at possible places of disposal of the Zimbabwe
Electricity Transmission Distribution Company.
The team
proceeded to Panellink — a company which is situated in Kelvin West, Bulawayo.
The team requested permission to search the premises from the operations
manager and he consented,” said Asst Insp Msebele.
During the
search, detectives discovered 74 pieces of angle iron bars, measuring 1,6
metres in length, engraved with ZETDC serial numbers.
The recovered
materials, weighing 360 kilogrammes were identified as ZETDC property by the
company’s senior security officer and an engineer who was called to the scene.
The company’s
operations manager claimed that the angle irons were purchased from scrap metal
dealers in November 2024, allegedly concealed among other scrap metal.
“The detectives
invited ZETDC Bulawayo senior security officer, who came to the scene in the
company of the ZETDC engineer and they identified the recovered angle iron as
property of ZETDC.
“The accused
was interviewed and indicated that the company could have bought the angle
irons concealed among other scrap metal in November 2024 from scrap metal
dealers,” said Asst Insp Msebele.
This incident
underscores a broader trend of vandalism targeting ZETDC infrastructure,
including pylons, transformers and power lines.
Scrap metal
dealers, driven by the lucrative copper and steel markets, have been accused of
dismantling and stealing critical components of the national power grid.
Such acts of
sabotage not only disrupt electricity supply but also endanger lives and
exacerbate the country’s energy crisis.
Asst Insp
Msebele urged members of the public and companies involved in scrap metal
dealing to exercise due diligence by thoroughly vetting the source of materials
to avoid involvement in criminal activities.
“The police are
committed to cracking down on this illegal trade, but we need the co-operation
of the public to curb this menace,” she said.
The vandalism
of ZETDC infrastructure has far-reaching consequences for Zimbabwe’s economy
and development. Frequent power outages caused by such acts disrupt industries,
healthcare services and households, further straining the energy sector.
The theft of
angle irons and other materials also imposes significant financial burdens on
ZETDC, which must allocate scarce resources to repair and replace damaged
infrastructure.
However, the
collaboration between law enforcement agencies, ZETDC, and the public has been
crucial in combating this growing threat and safeguarding the nation’s energy
security.
Asst Insp
Msebele urged all stakeholders to make the fight against infrastructure
vandalism a top priority. Sunday News
0 comments:
Post a Comment