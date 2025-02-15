SCRAP METAL DEALER NABBED WITH ZESA PYLONS

A scrap metal dealer has been arrested for allegedly vandalising infrastructure (pylons) belonging to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

The scrap metal company — Panellink Manufacturing Private Limited based in the Kelvin West industrial area in Bulawayo was found in possession of 74 pieces of angle iron bars, measuring 1,6 metres in length and engraved with ZETDC serial numbers.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the arrest on 11 February of the company for possession of materials used in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity.

The arrest followed a joint operation by the police and the CID Minerals and Flora Fauna Unit (MFFU) Bulawayo, who conducted a search at the company’s premises.

“Police confirm the arrest of Panellink Manufacturing Private Limited, a manufacturing company located in Kelvin West, Bulawayo after being found in possession of material used in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity.

“On 11 February 2025, the team that had members from the CID MFFU Bulawayo went to Kelvin West Industries to conduct searches at possible places of disposal of the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission Distribution Company.

The team proceeded to Panellink — a company which is situated in Kelvin West, Bulawayo. The team requested permission to search the premises from the operations manager and he consented,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

During the search, detectives discovered 74 pieces of angle iron bars, measuring 1,6 metres in length, engraved with ZETDC serial numbers.

The recovered materials, weighing 360 kilogrammes were identified as ZETDC property by the company’s senior security officer and an engineer who was called to the scene.

The company’s operations manager claimed that the angle irons were purchased from scrap metal dealers in November 2024, allegedly concealed among other scrap metal.

“The detectives invited ZETDC Bulawayo senior security officer, who came to the scene in the company of the ZETDC engineer and they identified the recovered angle iron as property of ZETDC.

“The accused was interviewed and indicated that the company could have bought the angle irons concealed among other scrap metal in November 2024 from scrap metal dealers,” said Asst Insp Msebele.

This incident underscores a broader trend of vandalism targeting ZETDC infrastructure, including pylons, transformers and power lines.

Scrap metal dealers, driven by the lucrative copper and steel markets, have been accused of dismantling and stealing critical components of the national power grid.

Such acts of sabotage not only disrupt electricity supply but also endanger lives and exacerbate the country’s energy crisis.

Asst Insp Msebele urged members of the public and companies involved in scrap metal dealing to exercise due diligence by thoroughly vetting the source of materials to avoid involvement in criminal activities.

“The police are committed to cracking down on this illegal trade, but we need the co-operation of the public to curb this menace,” she said.

The vandalism of ZETDC infrastructure has far-reaching consequences for Zimbabwe’s economy and development. Frequent power outages caused by such acts disrupt industries, healthcare services and households, further straining the energy sector.

The theft of angle irons and other materials also imposes significant financial burdens on ZETDC, which must allocate scarce resources to repair and replace damaged infrastructure.

However, the collaboration between law enforcement agencies, ZETDC, and the public has been crucial in combating this growing threat and safeguarding the nation’s energy security.

Asst Insp Msebele urged all stakeholders to make the fight against infrastructure vandalism a top priority. Sunday News