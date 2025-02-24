SA-BASED ZIMBA DRAGS EX ZIFA BOSS TO COURT

Former Zifa president, Gift Banda, has once again found himself at the centre of a scathing maintenance wrangle as an SA-based Zimbabwean is accusing him of failing to play his parental obligation to their 15-year-old daughter.

Banda is being dragged to court by his former lover, Kholiwe Sitshoni, whose spat was highly publicised in 2009.

Sitshoni has approached the courts seeking to have Banda ordered to meet his obligations to their child. Banda is facing a lawsuit from Sitshoni who claims he owes her US$9 150 in unpaid maintenance arrears.

The arrears allegedly date as far back as 2023, when he was then dragged to court over the same issue.

According to a consent order issued by the Maintenance Court of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2014, case number S21/09, Banda consented to pay $150 per month as maintenance for the child.

Also in the document, he agreed to pay the child’s school fees until she finished her education, transport and medical expenses, as and when necessary.

Sitshoni has since approached the Maintenance Court, for a nullification of the order, stating that he is in arrears.

The former Bulawayo deputy mayor, was in a no show during a court hearing yesterday, as he was said to have travelled to China on business.

The matter was remanded to March 18.

Sitshoni is seeking a variation on the initial amount agreed upon, citing that he can well afford to maintain their child, as he is able to buy extravagant vehicles.

In court, Sitshoni accused Banda of being disrespectful of the rule of law, as he was made aware of the case three days before the court sitting.

“He is neglectful of our daughter and very disrespectful of the rule of law. He deliberately ignores his obligations. He only pays when it suits him, he is never consistent and never says why he is failing to pay,” she argued.

“He needs to be held accountable and made to respect the law. In our last court appearance, where he had to be dragged again he said he could only afford to pay US$150 instead of US$200.”

The presiding magistrate, Mr Challenge Mahembe, advised Sitshoni to open a criminal case against Banda after she told the court that she had travelled all the way from South Africa to attend to the matter.

When the story broke out in 2009 Banda had initially demanded that the child be taken for paternity tests before he started paying maintenance.

The court, however, ordered that until the tests were done, he would pay without fail. He was also told to meet the costs of the paternity tests. Chronicle