TEMPORARY TEACHERS ARE BACK



Government has given the greenlight to parents to employ temporary teachers in critical shortage subject areas of sciences and early childhood development (ECD) while awaiting recruitment of permanent educators by the Public Service Commission.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has set a target to employ 8 000 teachers this year as it continues to address the teacher deficit in schools.

ECD has the highest shortage of teachers with science and mathematics, among the worst affected subjects.

Responding to questions from legislators during Question and Answer time in Parliament, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Angeline Gata said School Development Committees (SDCs) have been granted permission to employ relief teachers when they can afford them.

“As a ministry, we have gone public on the shortage of teachers at ECD and other science learning areas,” she said.

“We have even extended that to other levels/grades that could be experiencing critical shortages in schools.

“We are grateful that our request is receiving attention from the employer (PSC). Over the years, the ministry has been getting the services of what we call para-professional teachers,” said Deputy Minister Gata.

“These were engaged by our School Development Committees (SDCs) to alleviate the shortage of teachers in our schools. The School Development Committees were given the mandate to do so by the ministry on a temporary basis.”

She said the relief teachers will be replaced when the PSC deploys qualified teachers to concerned schools.

Deputy Minister Gata said the Government does not interfere with the contracts between relief teachers and parents.

“The contracts of these para-professionals were between the schools and members concerned and they were only contracted subject to the availability of funds to pay them by the schools,” said Deputy Minister Gata. Chronicle