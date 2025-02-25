TWO ARMED MEN ARRESTED AT ED FUNCTION

Security officials on Monday intercepted two men on allegations of bringing a gun to a function where President Emmerson Mnangagwa was officiating at a groundbreaking ceremony in Beitbridge.
The men were
intercepted when their car was searched at a security checkpoint a few hundred
metres from where Mnangagwa and his two deputies Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga
and Kembo Mohadi were leading several government officials at the ceremony
attended by about 1 000 people.
"We are
investigating such a case. Our Criminal Investigation Department is holding
some men in connection with that offence and that is all I can say for
now," Beitbridge Police District commander, Chief Superintendent Mesuli
Ncube said. Newsday
