OFFICE ORDERLY STEALS FROM MINISTER

A 30-YEAR-OLD office orderly, Tendai Phil Muchadeyi, stole fuel coupons from the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Advocate Misheck Mugadza’s office.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment when he appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato. Seven months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour. Ms Sharon Mlambo prosecuted.

She told the court that Muchadeyi worked at the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, which is situated next to the Minister’s office.

On November 9, in the afternoon, an administrative officer, Ms Caroline Ndadzungira received a Petrotrade fuel coupon booklet of 20 litres diesel, with serial numbers PUK060133901 to PU0061339100, to issue to drivers when need arises.

On November 17, Ms Ndadzungira issued some coupons to drivers in the presence of the accused person, who saw her pulling the coupons from an envelope.

Two days later, Muchadeyi stole the envelope containing 31 Petrotrade diesel coupons, serial numbers PU006D1339078 to PU006D13390100.

Muchadeyi stole 31 coupons, which he sold in Harare.

He was arrested on December 5, and confessed to the crime.

A total of 22 coupons were recovered, valued at US$704,10.

The total value of stolen coupons was US$992. Manica Post