NO PREGNANT GIRLS IN SCHOOLS, SAYS MAJONGWE

The government
recently introduced a Statutory Instrument that bars schools from expelling
students for non-payment of fees or the absence of a birth certificate.
Additionally,
the new regulations mandate that school heads provide psychosocial support to
pregnant girls, allowing them to continue their education during pregnancy and
return after giving birth.
While
acknowledging some positive aspects of the policy, Progressive Teachers Union
of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe criticised the decision
to allow pregnant learners to remain in school, arguing that it undermines
discipline.
“While there
are some positive takeaways from the recently gazetted education regulations,
such as the protection of the girl child and ensuring that the impregnated girl
is not the only one punished by banishing her from attending school while the
perpetrator is left free, there are some provisions that raise more questions
than answers,” Majongwe said.
“A close look
at the document gives the impression of making schools ungovernable. The
government is creating a situation whereby it will be difficult to discipline
learners. It seems to reward indiscipline.
“A learner who
gets pregnant is ‘rewarded’ by being given special care rather than emphasising
discipline.
“The issue of
allowing pregnant girls in schools defies logic. If a child engages in sex, it
is grounds for expulsion from school, but if they get pregnant as a result of
that sex, they are to be given psychosocial support and asked to remain in
school,” he added.
Majongwe
further stressed the need for adequate teacher training to handle the
complexities introduced by the new regulations.
“Will the
government train teachers to handle these pregnant learners, because it
requires special skills to deal with such delicate cases? Psychosocial support,
as mentioned in the document, is no mean task,” he said.
“The government
has heaped another extra load on teachers, who are already grappling with
heritage based curriculum demands such as school based projects.
“Schools will
be expected to create ‘maternity wards’ in order to accommodate those, who may
develop complications at school as a result of pregnancy.”
Majongwe also
highlighted financial concerns, pointing out that schools rely on fees for
their operations and infrastructure development. Zimbabwe Independent
