NO PREGNANT GIRLS IN SCHOOLS, SAYS MAJONGWE

Zimbabwe’s teachers’ unions have voiced strong concerns over the newly-gazetted education regulations, warning of potential challenges in implementation, particularly regarding support for pregnant learners and the maintenance of discipline in schools.

The government recently introduced a Statutory Instrument that bars schools from expelling students for non-payment of fees or the absence of a birth certificate.

Additionally, the new regulations mandate that school heads provide psychosocial support to pregnant girls, allowing them to continue their education during pregnancy and return after giving birth.

While acknowledging some positive aspects of the policy, Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary-general Raymond Majongwe criticised the decision to allow pregnant learners to remain in school, arguing that it undermines discipline.

“While there are some positive takeaways from the recently gazetted education regulations, such as the protection of the girl child and ensuring that the impregnated girl is not the only one punished by banishing her from attending school while the perpetrator is left free, there are some provisions that raise more questions than answers,” Majongwe said.

“A close look at the document gives the impression of making schools ungovernable. The government is creating a situation whereby it will be difficult to discipline learners. It seems to reward indiscipline.

“A learner who gets pregnant is ‘rewarded’ by being given special care rather than emphasising discipline.

“The issue of allowing pregnant girls in schools defies logic. If a child engages in sex, it is grounds for expulsion from school, but if they get pregnant as a result of that sex, they are to be given psychosocial support and asked to remain in school,” he added.

Majongwe further stressed the need for adequate teacher training to handle the complexities introduced by the new regulations.

“Will the government train teachers to handle these pregnant learners, because it requires special skills to deal with such delicate cases? Psychosocial support, as mentioned in the document, is no mean task,” he said.

“The government has heaped another extra load on teachers, who are already grappling with heritage based curriculum demands such as school based projects.

“Schools will be expected to create ‘maternity wards’ in order to accommodate those, who may develop complications at school as a result of pregnancy.”

Majongwe also highlighted financial concerns, pointing out that schools rely on fees for their operations and infrastructure development. Zimbabwe Independent