MJOLO : FATHER BEATS TEEN DAUGHTER TO DEATH

In a tragic attempt to discipline his 15-year-old daughter for allegedly having a romantic relationship with a local man, a 44-year-old father from Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, fatally assaulted her with a whip.

The victim, Lubelihle Maphosa, succumbed to injuries sustained from the beating.

The father, Mandlenkosi Maphosa appeared before Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Niason Chivayo, facing a charge of murder. He pleaded not guilty but was convicted of culpable homicide. The court sentenced him to three years in prison, wholly suspended on condition of good behaviour, and imposed a US$600 fine.

During the trial, a key witness, Nerson Nkala — the deceased’s boyfriend — recounted the events leading to her death.

“On that day, I met Lubelihle at her home and we went to Mkatshwa Business Centre, where we spent about four hours together. Later, I walked her back home but left her about 100 metres from her homestead,” Nkala testified.

He stated that Mandlenkosi later confronted him and asked him to accompany him home.

“When we arrived at his homestead, he entered his bedroom and returned carrying a knobkerrie. He told me to take my ‘wife’ — the deceased — and leave his property. He ordered Lubelihle to pack her belongings,” he said.

While in the bedroom, Mandlenkosi allegedly whipped both of them.

“The victim began packing, and I helped her as instructed. Mandlenkosi then shut the door, picked up a whip, and ordered us to sit. He repeatedly struck Lubelihle on her lower and upper limbs before hitting her on the head. He also assaulted me, then opened the door and told us to leave. As we were walking away, he called Lubelihle back, and I left,” Nkala added.

The court heard that on August 13, 2018, around 5PM, Mandlenkosi discovered his daughter’s relationship with Nkala. Enraged, he tracked down Nkala and lured him to his homestead. He then forced the two into Lubelihle’s bedroom, blocked the door, and began whipping them.

Most of the blows were directed at his daughter. Despite her worsening condition, he denied her medical attention until August 15, 2018.

By the time he sought help, she had already passed away before reaching the hospital.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to Mandlenkosi’s arrest. B Metro