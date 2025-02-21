MJOLO : FATHER BEATS TEEN DAUGHTER TO DEATH

In a tragic attempt to discipline his 15-year-old daughter for allegedly having a romantic relationship with a local man, a 44-year-old father from Esigodini, Matabeleland South province, fatally assaulted her with a whip.
The victim,
Lubelihle Maphosa, succumbed to injuries sustained from the beating.
The father,
Mandlenkosi Maphosa appeared before Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Niason
Chivayo, facing a charge of murder. He pleaded not guilty but was convicted of
culpable homicide. The court sentenced him to three years in prison, wholly
suspended on condition of good behaviour, and imposed a US$600 fine.
During the
trial, a key witness, Nerson Nkala — the deceased’s boyfriend — recounted the
events leading to her death.
“On that day, I
met Lubelihle at her home and we went to Mkatshwa Business Centre, where we
spent about four hours together. Later, I walked her back home but left her
about 100 metres from her homestead,” Nkala testified.
He stated that
Mandlenkosi later confronted him and asked him to accompany him home.
“When we
arrived at his homestead, he entered his bedroom and returned carrying a
knobkerrie. He told me to take my ‘wife’ — the deceased — and leave his
property. He ordered Lubelihle to pack her belongings,” he said.
While in the
bedroom, Mandlenkosi allegedly whipped both of them.
“The victim
began packing, and I helped her as instructed. Mandlenkosi then shut the door,
picked up a whip, and ordered us to sit. He repeatedly struck Lubelihle on her
lower and upper limbs before hitting her on the head. He also assaulted me,
then opened the door and told us to leave. As we were walking away, he called
Lubelihle back, and I left,” Nkala added.
The court heard
that on August 13, 2018, around 5PM, Mandlenkosi discovered his daughter’s
relationship with Nkala. Enraged, he tracked down Nkala and lured him to his
homestead. He then forced the two into Lubelihle’s bedroom, blocked the door,
and began whipping them.
Most of the
blows were directed at his daughter. Despite her worsening condition, he denied
her medical attention until August 15, 2018.
By the time he
sought help, she had already passed away before reaching the hospital.
The matter was
reported to the police, leading to Mandlenkosi’s arrest. B Metro
