NEW ESTATES ACT COMES INTO FORCE

The new Administration of Estates Act which removes the Master of the High Court from the Judicial Services Commission and affects the estates of those who die without a will, comes into operation on February 24, the date fixed by President Mnangagwa yesterday.

The law, which was passed by Parliament changes the procedures when a person dies without naming an executor in their will or without having a will in the first place.

Under the old law, the Master of High Court after consulting the heirs laid down in general law would appoint an executor; the new law now requires this to be confirmed by a judge of the High Court. Most people who leave a will name their executor in the will and their wish is almost always confirmed automatically. The problem arises when there is no will, no executor named, or the named person is dead or missing or clearly unsuitable.

The coming into effect of the law was announced in a Statutory Instrument of a Government Gazette.

In terms of the law, the Master should not unilaterally remove an executor of an estate. This is meant to enhance protection of widows, widowers and orphans during disputes over deceased estates.

The Master of the High Court will have to approach the High Court and argue his or her case before appointing or removing any executor of a deceased estate and will have to seek the approval of the Guardians Fund in making investments of funds falling under the office.

The law seeks to provide for better and autonomous administration of the Office of the Master of the High Court to enable it to serve the people efficiently and in a decentralised manner through, among other things, removing it from the Judicial Service Commission.

Clause 4 of the Act provides that the appointment of an executor or executors of a deceased estate by the Master, where this is not laid down in a will, must be approved by the High Court after notifying everyone with a legitimate interest in the estate, should there be no resolution among stakeholders on who should become an executor.

Sometimes the family can unanimously agree, and again that can be confirmed.

But problems can arise where there is no executor laid down in a will, and where there is a family disagreement.

Clause 9 deals with the removal of an executor, tutor or curator from office, where the Master should apply to the High Court after notifying every person with an interest in the estate for a determination.

Clause 10 provides that an executor, with the concurrence of the Master and other interested parties, should approach the High Court before a property is disposed of or sold, particularly if the sale is not through an auction.

The Clause reads as follows: “The executor produces to the Master, an affidavit, jointly sworn by all the persons having an interest in an estate, supporting the application of the executor to sell specified property of the estate, being property in respect of which the will of the deceased contains no provision to the contrary, other than by public auction and the Master is of the opinion that no good grounds exist for not granting the application.”

During debate on the law, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, who was steering it said the involvement of everyone, including the High Court, will help deal with connivance.

There is also a clause which provides that the Master of the High Court must get approval from the board before making any investment of funds he is administering, such as the Guardian Fund, meant to help children particularly orphans. Herald