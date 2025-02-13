MASUKA NAMED BEST WORLD MINISTER

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, has been awarded the Best World Minister at the World Government Summit awards in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Dr Masuka was presented the award by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

The summit celebrates excellence in governance through five awards, which include The Best Minister in the World, Innovative Government Solutions Award, Global Best Government Applications Award Global Government Excellence Award and the Best Teacher in the World Award.

The accolade recognises significant contributions made to improving the quality of life in communities worldwide.

The award honours the Government’s initiatives such as Presidential Schemes which include availing inputs to farmers, supporting the national herd through the Tick Grease Scheme and the Presidential Pass on Heifer Scheme, the Presidential Pass on Goat Scheme, the Presidential Poultry Scheme, Presidential Fisheries Scheme, the recent issuance of bankable and transferable title deeds to farmers who were allocated land under the Land Reform Programme, Village Business Units, the introduction of climate proof agriculture Pfumvudza/Intwasa, Farm Mechanisation Programme as well as dam construction and irrigation schemes.

It is also cognisant of solutions being implemented to address societal challenges.

Dr Masuka is not new to such accolades as he was awarded the Best Performing Minister for the second year running last year by President Mnangagwa.

His recognition comes as the Second Republic is working tirelessly to cushion the general citizenry through sustainable agriculture programmes to beat the harsh vagaries of climate change. — ZBC News