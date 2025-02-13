MASUKA NAMED BEST WORLD MINISTER

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, has been awarded the Best World Minister at the World Government Summit awards in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
Dr Masuka was
presented the award by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the
Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of
Dubai.
The summit
celebrates excellence in governance through five awards, which include The Best
Minister in the World, Innovative Government Solutions Award, Global Best
Government Applications Award Global Government Excellence Award and the Best
Teacher in the World Award.
The accolade
recognises significant contributions made to improving the quality of life in
communities worldwide.
The award
honours the Government’s initiatives such as Presidential Schemes which include
availing inputs to farmers, supporting the national herd through the Tick
Grease Scheme and the Presidential Pass on Heifer Scheme, the Presidential Pass
on Goat Scheme, the Presidential Poultry Scheme, Presidential Fisheries Scheme,
the recent issuance of bankable and transferable title deeds to farmers who
were allocated land under the Land Reform Programme, Village Business Units,
the introduction of climate proof agriculture Pfumvudza/Intwasa, Farm
Mechanisation Programme as well as dam construction and irrigation schemes.
It is also
cognisant of solutions being implemented to address societal challenges.
Dr Masuka is
not new to such accolades as he was awarded the Best Performing Minister for
the second year running last year by President Mnangagwa.
His recognition
comes as the Second Republic is working tirelessly to cushion the general
citizenry through sustainable agriculture programmes to beat the harsh vagaries
of climate change. — ZBC News
