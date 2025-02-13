CHIGODORA HAULED BEFORE MUTARE COURT

Controversial and dethroned headman, Chengetai Chigodora (49), appeared before a Mutare magistrate on Wednesday, facing charges of accusing one of his subjects of wizardry during a community court session.

Chigodora is being charged with ‘indicating someone as a witch’ under Section 99 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

He denied the allegations, and the matter proceeded to trial before Mutare magistrate, Mrs Ivy Musavengana.

Ms Sharon Chibvongodze is prosecuting. According to the prosecution, on January 6, 2024, Chigodora presided over a traditional court session where he summoned Mr Tapiwa Christopher Magumbe, following accusations of wizardry levelled against him by his brothers, Jerome, Lionel and Nhaka Magumbe.

“During the proceedings, one of Tapiwa’s brothers claimed that he was responsible for their misfortunes, including joblessness and financial ruin. The accusations further escalated, with the brother alleging that Tapiwa had caused family deaths through supernatural means,” said Ms Chibvongodze.

She said instead of remaining neutral, Chigodora openly took sides, praising the accusers and making alarming remarks.

“During the session, Chigodora commended Tapiwa’s brother, saying it would have been better if he had killed him with an axe to end the family’s misery,” she said.

The prosecution further alleged that Chigodora threatened to force Tapiwa to undergo a traditional cleansing ceremony against his will.

Chigodora allegedly uploaded a video of the court session to a YouTube channel titled, Headman Chigodora, further exposing Tapiwa to public ridicule.

The video was presented in court as evidence, though the footage is no longer available online.

During cross-examination, Mr Magumbe stood by his testimony, describing how Chigodora’s remarks humiliated him.

“During the court session, he even said that if I died, he would testify at my funeral that I was a wizard. He abused his power by siding with those against me instead of remaining impartial,” he said.

The case, which has drawn significant public attention, has roots in an earlier legal battle.

Following Chigodora’s ruling at the traditional court, Mr Magumbe sought recourse at Mutare Magistrates’ Civil Courts, where magistrate, Ms Purity Gumbo ruled in his favour.

The ruling barred Chigodora from coercing Mr Magumbe into any form of ritual or cleansing ceremony.

“The respondents are hereby prohibited from forcing the applicant to participate in any ritual or cleansing ceremony before any traditional healers or prophets without his consent,” reads the court order.

Chigodora is no stranger to controversy. In September 2024, he was relieved of his acting headman duties, having overstayed by two years in violation of the Traditional Leaders Act.

His removal followed concerns over his unorthodox leadership style, with some community members accusing him of abusing his position to settle personal scores.

The trial was adjourned to today (Friday) for continuation.

Chigodora is out of custody. Manica Post