CHIGODORA HAULED BEFORE MUTARE COURT

Controversial and dethroned headman, Chengetai Chigodora (49), appeared before a Mutare magistrate on Wednesday, facing charges of accusing one of his subjects of wizardry during a community court session.
Chigodora is
being charged with ‘indicating someone as a witch’ under Section 99 of the
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.
He denied the
allegations, and the matter proceeded to trial before Mutare magistrate, Mrs
Ivy Musavengana.
Ms Sharon
Chibvongodze is prosecuting. According to the prosecution, on January 6, 2024,
Chigodora presided over a traditional court session where he summoned Mr Tapiwa
Christopher Magumbe, following accusations of wizardry levelled against him by
his brothers, Jerome, Lionel and Nhaka Magumbe.
“During the
proceedings, one of Tapiwa’s brothers claimed that he was responsible for their
misfortunes, including joblessness and financial ruin. The accusations further
escalated, with the brother alleging that Tapiwa had caused family deaths
through supernatural means,” said Ms Chibvongodze.
She said
instead of remaining neutral, Chigodora openly took sides, praising the
accusers and making alarming remarks.
“During the
session, Chigodora commended Tapiwa’s brother, saying it would have been better
if he had killed him with an axe to end the family’s misery,” she said.
The prosecution
further alleged that Chigodora threatened to force Tapiwa to undergo a
traditional cleansing ceremony against his will.
Chigodora
allegedly uploaded a video of the court session to a YouTube channel titled,
Headman Chigodora, further exposing Tapiwa to public ridicule.
The video was
presented in court as evidence, though the footage is no longer available
online.
During
cross-examination, Mr Magumbe stood by his testimony, describing how
Chigodora’s remarks humiliated him.
“During the
court session, he even said that if I died, he would testify at my funeral that
I was a wizard. He abused his power by siding with those against me instead of
remaining impartial,” he said.
The case, which
has drawn significant public attention, has roots in an earlier legal battle.
Following
Chigodora’s ruling at the traditional court, Mr Magumbe sought recourse at
Mutare Magistrates’ Civil Courts, where magistrate, Ms Purity Gumbo ruled in
his favour.
The ruling
barred Chigodora from coercing Mr Magumbe into any form of ritual or cleansing
ceremony.
“The
respondents are hereby prohibited from forcing the applicant to participate in
any ritual or cleansing ceremony before any traditional healers or prophets
without his consent,” reads the court order.
Chigodora is no
stranger to controversy. In September 2024, he was relieved of his acting
headman duties, having overstayed by two years in violation of the Traditional
Leaders Act.
His removal
followed concerns over his unorthodox leadership style, with some community
members accusing him of abusing his position to settle personal scores.
The trial was
adjourned to today (Friday) for continuation.
Chigodora is
out of custody. Manica Post
