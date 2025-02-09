MAHIYA : MAJORITY SUPPORTS 2030



Secretary for the War Veterans League in the ruling Zanu-PF, Cde Douglas Mahiya, has firmly declared that a majority of Zimbabweans and war veterans are in agreement that President Mnangagwa should remain in power until 2030.

Speaking yesterday while addressing war veterans from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South at the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Welfare Fund at Stanley Square in Makokoba, Cde Mahiya emphasized the importance of unity within the ruling party and the need to safeguard the principles of the liberation struggle.

He made it clear that President Mnangagwa is the guiding figure of both the party and the nation noting that the Zanu-PF People’s National Conference that was held in Bulawayo last year, had made it clear, through an outright majority that they wanted the President’s term to run up to 2030.

He reiterated that the liberation struggle was about empowering the majority, and as such, the will of the people must be respected. He said the party’s resolution to support President Mnangagwa’s leadership until 2030 reflects the collective voice of the majority.

“Today, because some people may be interpreting the principles of the revolution in a wrong way or they do not quite know, but the President of the party is the principal, he is the first in line, he is the one that gives direction to the party. One of the principles of the liberation struggle was majority over minority.

“We have resolution number one which we made at the last conference held here in Bulawayo. It is a resolution that was made by the majority, even if I do not want it as an individual, who am I to refuse. If the majority speaks and makes a resolution, no individual can oppose it. If the majority is going north and you turn and go south as an individual, it means you have sold out. What the party resolved as resolution number one, no one can oppose it,” said Cde Mahiya.

The war veterans’ wing leader called on every Zimbabwe to note the commendable work that was being done by President Mnangagwa in his Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy.

“What President Mnangagwa is doing, to ensure that empowerment reaches everyone, leaving no one and no place behind cannot go unnoticed. As we speak, the West put us under sanctions, a clear indication that we are still at war. Sunday News