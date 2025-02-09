TWO MORE ZIMBAS EMERGE FROM DISUSED SA MONE

Two Zimbabwean nationals last week emerged from the abandoned Stilfontein gold mine in South Africa, where they had been holed up for weeks, fearing arrest after South African authorities launched a siege operation last year to clamp down on illegal mining.

The two survivors surfaced from underground shafts carrying the remains of a deceased compatriot, who had succumbed to starvation and dehydration after enduring weeks without adequate food and water.

According to the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa, at least 20 Zimbabwean nationals tragically lost their lives after being trapped in the abandoned gold mine.

The mine had become a haven for “zama zamas” — illegal miners — who were caught underground when the authorities sealed off access points during their operation.In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa Mr David Hamadziripi said the Government had initiated the process of identifying families of the deceased.

The authorities are expected to soon commence tracing relatives of the deceased who can confirm the identity of their loved ones or provide materials required for DNA testing where necessary.

“So far, there is nothing new except for two more Zimbabweans who emerged over the weekend and one deceased who they brought out,” said Amb Hamadziripi.

“The process of identifying the families of the deceased is ongoing.”

The disaster has claimed 87 lives of various nationals from across the SADC region.

The Zimbabwean embassy recently dispatched officials from the consulate in Johannesburg to work with South African authorities to identify affected Zimbabwean nationals and gather information to facilitate the identification of the deceased and survivors. Sunday Mail