RECORD 275 INMATES BAPTISED



A record 275 inmates at Khami Remand and Medium Prisons recently embraced a new chapter in their reformation and rehabilitation process when they volunteered to get baptised after weeks of evangelism.

The occasion that took place last week marked a historic milestone in the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s mission to bring moral regeneration and spiritual renewal to those behind bars.

The inmates who dedicated their lives to Christ in the penitentiary confinement were also gifted with bibles which they were encouraged to read and share the word in the quest to improve their social uprightness.

The baptism ceremony, held in the prison’s courtyard, symbolised a profound commitment by the prisoners to embark on a new life with Christ. It serves as a powerful testament to their rehabilitation and personal growth, affirming that redemption is possible even within the confines of incarceration.

Led by former Khami inmate Mr Dumisani Nkomo, now a retired evangelist and Pastor Khonzile Khumalo, the church’s prison ministry team descended on the security facility to administer the sacrament.

Mr Nkomo shared the significance of receiving the word of God wholeheartedly and that of water baptism highlighting its potential to reform lives.

He emphasised that God’s love knows no boundaries, reaching even those behind bars and spoke of its transformative nature.

The baptism followed weeks of evangelism and discipleship programmes carried out by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church within the prison.

Mr Nkomo, who is pioneering the outreach initiative has dedicated his life to transforming lives behind prison walls and said his journey of redemption fuels his passion for service.

Once entangled in a life of crime, Mr Nkomo was imprisoned for armed robbery in 1989.

“I was in the darkest depths of despair when I encountered the transformative power of faith,” he recalled.

“Someone took time to preach to me and I received Christ in the most unlikely places — behind prison walls.”

Khami Prison inmates pose for a picture, holding bibles they received from the SDA Church after the baptism ceremony

This profound experience has reinforced his belief that prison can be a place for renewal and transformation.

The kindness shown to him ignited a flame of compassion, inspiring him to help others find their paths to redemption.

“Giving back is not just a duty, it’s a divine calling,” he asserted.

Through his baptism programme, Mr Nkomo exemplifies how acts of kindness can lead to miraculous changes. The aim, he said, is to share the gospel and guide inmates toward a renewed life through their faith in Christ.

“We have provided all the baptised inmates with personal bibles to support them, deepen their understanding of God’s word and guide them in their spiritual journey,” he stated.

“I believe this is an opportunity for you to renew your thinking and start on a new path. As the Bible says, ‘Old things have passed away, behold, all things have become new’,” he encouraged inmates.

One of the inmates, Polite Moyo who has spent several years incarcerated expressed deep appreciation for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s efforts to bring hope and redemption to the prison.

He believes that baptism will not only transform his life but also aid in his reintegration into society on release.

“When I come out of prison, I want people to see a changed person. I want to be a productive member of society divorced from a life of crime,” he said.

“This baptism is the first step toward achieving that goal. I believe everyone deserves a second chance and this is my chance to reform.”

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Provincial Chaplain Felix Muchechesi extended his gratitude to the SDA Church for its transformative work within the prison system.

“This baptism marks a new path for each of you as you are now born again. We believe you have been transformed and that we are going to have a better society,” he told the inmates.

The occasion was punctuated by songs of hope, faith and redemption from the prison choir.

As the inmates emerged from the baptismal pool, tears of joy streaming down their faces, it became clear that the event signified a beacon of hope and redemption for those often forgotten behind prison walls. Sunday News