RECORD 275 INMATES BAPTISED

A record 275 inmates at Khami Remand and Medium Prisons recently embraced a new chapter in their reformation and rehabilitation process when they volunteered to get baptised after weeks of evangelism.
The occasion
that took place last week marked a historic milestone in the Seventh-Day
Adventist Church’s mission to bring moral regeneration and spiritual renewal to
those behind bars.
The inmates who
dedicated their lives to Christ in the penitentiary confinement were also
gifted with bibles which they were encouraged to read and share the word in the
quest to improve their social uprightness.
The baptism
ceremony, held in the prison’s courtyard, symbolised a profound commitment by
the prisoners to embark on a new life with Christ. It serves as a powerful
testament to their rehabilitation and personal growth, affirming that
redemption is possible even within the confines of incarceration.
Led by former
Khami inmate Mr Dumisani Nkomo, now a retired evangelist and Pastor Khonzile
Khumalo, the church’s prison ministry team descended on the security facility
to administer the sacrament.
Mr Nkomo shared
the significance of receiving the word of God wholeheartedly and that of water
baptism highlighting its potential to reform lives.
He emphasised
that God’s love knows no boundaries, reaching even those behind bars and spoke
of its transformative nature.
The baptism
followed weeks of evangelism and discipleship programmes carried out by the
Seventh-Day Adventist Church within the prison.
Mr Nkomo, who
is pioneering the outreach initiative has dedicated his life to transforming
lives behind prison walls and said his journey of redemption fuels his passion
for service.
Once entangled
in a life of crime, Mr Nkomo was imprisoned for armed robbery in 1989.
“I was in the
darkest depths of despair when I encountered the transformative power of
faith,” he recalled.
“Someone took
time to preach to me and I received Christ in the most unlikely places — behind
prison walls.”
Khami Prison
inmates pose for a picture, holding bibles they received from the SDA Church
after the baptism ceremony
This profound
experience has reinforced his belief that prison can be a place for renewal and
transformation.
The kindness
shown to him ignited a flame of compassion, inspiring him to help others find
their paths to redemption.
“Giving back is
not just a duty, it’s a divine calling,” he asserted.
Through his
baptism programme, Mr Nkomo exemplifies how acts of kindness can lead to
miraculous changes. The aim, he said, is to share the gospel and guide inmates
toward a renewed life through their faith in Christ.
“We have
provided all the baptised inmates with personal bibles to support them, deepen
their understanding of God’s word and guide them in their spiritual journey,”
he stated.
“I believe this
is an opportunity for you to renew your thinking and start on a new path. As
the Bible says, ‘Old things have passed away, behold, all things have become
new’,” he encouraged inmates.
One of the
inmates, Polite Moyo who has spent several years incarcerated expressed deep
appreciation for the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s efforts to bring hope and
redemption to the prison.
He believes
that baptism will not only transform his life but also aid in his reintegration
into society on release.
“When I come
out of prison, I want people to see a changed person. I want to be a productive
member of society divorced from a life of crime,” he said.
“This baptism
is the first step toward achieving that goal. I believe everyone deserves a
second chance and this is my chance to reform.”
Zimbabwe
Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) Provincial Chaplain Felix Muchechesi
extended his gratitude to the SDA Church for its transformative work within the
prison system.
“This baptism
marks a new path for each of you as you are now born again. We believe you have
been transformed and that we are going to have a better society,” he told the
inmates.
The occasion
was punctuated by songs of hope, faith and redemption from the prison choir.
As the inmates
emerged from the baptismal pool, tears of joy streaming down their faces, it
became clear that the event signified a beacon of hope and redemption for those
often forgotten behind prison walls. Sunday News
