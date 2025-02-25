I HIRED BOUNCERS TO BEAT UP MY HUSBAND

A man, who found used condoms in his bedroom on his birthday, ended up being attacked by two bouncers hired by his wife to attack him.
Kenias Zimbwa
told the Harare Civil Court that the bouncers were hired by his wife Chipiwa
Taruona.
Kenias told the
court that he was also kicked out of this house while naked.
“I came home on
my birthday to find used condoms under my bed and when l confronted her she
hired bouncers to attack me.
“One of the
bouncers was her brother, who is a soldier. “They attacked me, leaving me with
bruises, and threw me out of the house while I was naked.
“My wife also
once attacked me with a screwdriver four times.”
He added: “I
was hurt to know that my wife has been having extramarital affairs after
starving me of sex for months.
“She does not
cook for me and I am forced to sleep without a blanket or rather on the floor.
“I am scared
that she will end up killing me, I wish the court could protect me.”
Chipiwa said: “My
husband is in the habit of sexually abusing me for years. I hired people to
attack him,” she said.
Magistrate
Meenal Naratom granted Chipiwa a protection order.
She advised
Kenias to apply for his own protection order. H Metro
