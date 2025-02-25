I HIRED BOUNCERS TO BEAT UP MY HUSBAND

A man, who found used condoms in his bedroom on his birthday, ended up being attacked by two bouncers hired by his wife to attack him.

Kenias Zimbwa told the Harare Civil Court that the bouncers were hired by his wife Chipiwa Taruona.

Kenias told the court that he was also kicked out of this house while naked.

“I came home on my birthday to find used condoms under my bed and when l confronted her she hired bouncers to attack me.

“One of the bouncers was her brother, who is a soldier. “They attacked me, leaving me with bruises, and threw me out of the house while I was naked.

“My wife also once attacked me with a screwdriver four times.”

He added: “I was hurt to know that my wife has been having extramarital affairs after starving me of sex for months.

“She does not cook for me and I am forced to sleep without a blanket or rather on the floor.

“I am scared that she will end up killing me, I wish the court could protect me.”

Chipiwa said: “My husband is in the habit of sexually abusing me for years. I hired people to attack him,” she said.

Magistrate Meenal Naratom granted Chipiwa a protection order.

She advised Kenias to apply for his own protection order. H Metro