CHINESE RHINO HORNS SMUGGLING RING BUSTED

Two men tried to illegally export rhino horns worth US$480 000, which were hidden in sculptures, to China but their criminal enterprise was busted by police and officials at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Both men are Chinese nationals and were denied bail.

Lin Wang, also known as William Kings, and Fuxi Wang, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Isheanesu Matova.

They were remanded in custody and were advised to approach the High Court for bail considerations as they are facing a third schedule offence.

The court heard that last Thursday, Lin Wang claimed he wanted to export a sculpture from Zimbabwe to China through Robert Gabriel International Airport.

He engaged a clearing agent and the two met in Alexandra Park, where they agreed that Lin would pay US$600 for the transaction.

He paid US$300 as deposit and they agreed to meet two days later to complete the transaction.

Detectives, who were on surveillance in Alexandra Park along Fleetwood Road, saw Fuxi handing over a white plastic parcel to Lin at the main gate of a house.

Lin collected the parcel and drove away in a hired Nissan X-Trail.

The surveillance team followed and they saw Lin inviting the agent into the car and paying US$200 of the US$300 balance.

During the transaction, the police pounced on them and introduced themselves.

Detective Sergeant Kemusi recovered the white plastic bag which had a khaki cardboard box concealing the rhino horns.

Lin was asked to produce a permit allowing him to possess the rhino horns and he failed, leading to his arrest.

The recovered horns were worth US$120 000.

The court also heard that on September 12 last year, Lin indicated that he wanted to export a sculpture from Zimbabwe to China through Robert Gabriel International Airport via Emirates Airways.

Lin met the agent, Cuthbert Maoko, at Robert Gabriel International Airport Departures car park and they proceeded to National Handling Services (NHS) Cargo handling area.

He handed over a 13 kg owl sculpture to the agent to facilitate its export to China and it was placed in a cardboard box.

He left and the agent proceeded to Aviation Ground Services to process export papers.

The sculpture was physically examined by officials from ZIMRA, CID and AGS.

The sculpture was put on AGS Scanner and the image and the officials became suspicious.

The sculpture was held by ZIMRA.

When the sculpture was broken, after two months, it was discovered that there were five rhino horn pieces which were wrapped by a newspaper.

The agent implicated Lin. The agent called him to come at the airport to answer questions relating the case but he disappeared.

The five rhino horn pieces were seized by ZIMRA and were worth US$360 000. H Metro