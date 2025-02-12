ED COULD RULE FOREVER, SAYS MAHIYA

Zanu PF Secretary for War Veterans, Douglas Mahiya, has issued threats to war veterans opposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s extended stay in office, saying they could be ‘stopped from speaking indefinitely.’

His comments appeared to be directed at a group of war veterans led by Blessed Runesu Geza, who have vocally opposed Mnangagwa’s rule, citing nepotism, corruption and economic mismanagement.

Geza’s group has called for the president’s resignation, further escalating tensions within the war veterans.

This reflects broader concerns over Mnangagwa’s leadership in Zanu PF while Mahiya and his faction remain committed to extending Mnangagwa’s rule.

Mahiya, who was addressing war veterans at the launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund and the Village Business Unit (VBU) empowerment programme for war veterans from Bulawayo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South at Stanley Square in Makokoba, Bulawayo, on Saturday, also declared that had President Mnangagwa not been a principled leader, the ruling party could have declared a state of emergency, suspended elections, and ensured his indefinite rule under the pretext of the country being in a “war situation” due to sanctions.

In his speech, Mahiya argued that the existence of Western sanctions amounted to a state of war, which, under different leadership, could have warranted the suspension of democratic processes.

“We were sanctioned by the West. That’s a sign that we are in a war. When a country has sanctions, when people are in a war, they can stop going for elections because they are in a war and declare a state of emergency. Mnangagwa is a proper, listening, educated leader, but if the country was under someone else, we could have declared that ‘we are in a state of emergency and there are no elections.’ Then we would remove Mnangagwa from power only if he died,” Mahiya said.

He further claimed that even former United States President Donald Trump was already being positioned for another term yet his presidency just started, suggesting the same logic should apply to Mnangagwa.

“The leadership we want is not one of a person who is highly educated or who has a character that we don’t know. We want a leader who has a character and hunhu that we know, and that has been shown by Mnangagwa in the period that he has been running the country. He can extend his term so that the population can benefit,” Mahiya said.

Mahiya also warned those who oppose Mnangagwa’s continued rule, stating that they would deal with them accordingly.

“So if you refuse, we have the right, although forbidden by the law, to act otherwise to stop you indefinitely from saying such things,” he threatened.

The Zanu PF official insisted that any war veteran who opposed Mnangagwa’s extended rule had lost their standing in the party and the liberation movement.

“Therefore war veterans must stop thinking that because they went to Zambia, it gives them the power to refuse as few individuals what the majority want. It doesn’t give you power, if you do not follow what people want, your going to Zambia and being a war veteran will be useless. You won’t have standing because you are ganging against the people,” he said.

“I don’t expect, as the secretary of war veterans, to hear any other war veteran say the opposite because the party’s constitution says our duty as the league is to protect the interests of the party and its leadership, which is the resolution that was made here in Bulawayo. That is the interest of the party, and we also protect the leadership.”

Mahiya invoked Resolution Number One made during the Zanu PF National People’s Conference in Bulawayo last year, which endorsed Mnangagwa’s rule until at least 2030.

“If I alone don’t want, when the majority of people have spoken that they want him to do that, who am I? Therefore, Resolution Number One said Mnangagwa must extend to 2030,” Mahiya said.

“The president will not say what I am saying but if we take the principle of the revolution that the minority is subordinate to the majority, it means the president has to accept as well what has been said by the people. He cannot refuse it because people have said it.”

The Zanu PF official condemned war veterans who opposed the resolution, saying they would not succeed, likening this period as the time war veterans worked together to oust the late former President Robert Mugabe.

“You gather as 30 people, say different words, go to social media, refusing, what revolutionary principle is that when the majority of people have said what they want?” Mahiya questioned.

Mahiya also claimed emerging factions among war veterans were used to destabilise Zanu PF ahead of the next elections, potentially leading to a loss for the ruling party.

“There are different war veteran associations coming up so that during the next elections, Zanu PF loses since there will be disorder among the war veterans. In order to form a government of national unity, they are coming to you war veterans to divide you so that you disagree with your party and government,” he said. CITE