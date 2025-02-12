ZCC FLOGS CONGREGANT TO DEATH

A 36-year-old ZCC Damsko bishop has been convicted for flogging and killing a church congregant after claiming that she and her husband were mentally ill.
The woman died
due to the injuries she sustained while her husband sustained severe injuries.
Crispen Gomori
of Limpopo View in Beitbridge was convicted on Tuesday after appearing before
Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba.
Gomori said he
administered seven strokes on his male victim as a way of ‘healing’ him as he
was ‘losing his mind’.
In his defence,
Gomori had argued that the couple agreed to the flogging since they are members
of his church.
In aggravation,
the State led by Mr Tawanda Chigavazira argued that even if the couple had
agreed to being flogged, the assault was severe.
However, for
the assault charge Gomori was cautioned and discharged after the court felt
that he had suffered a misconception of religious laws.
The court heard
that on March 6, 2023, at around 12 pm, the complainant and his wife went to
church.
Upon arrival at
the shrine, fellow congregants were instructed by Gomori to shackle the
complainant and his wife to a tree with chains.
Gomori was
claiming that the two were mentally ill.
The complainant
and his wife spent the whole night tied to the tree until 8pm the next day when
Gomori started assaulting them with a leather whip until the woman died at 4am.
Upon realising
that the woman had died, Gomori fled from the shrine.
A police report
was made, leading to Gomori’s arrest.
His male victim
was taken to Beitbridge District Hospital for treatment while the woman’s body
was taken to the same hospital for a post-mortem. Herald
