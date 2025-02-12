TODDLER SWEPT AWAY IN FLOODED STREAM



Heavy rains pounding various parts of the country have prompted the Bulawayo Fire Brigade to deploy emergency teams in several suburbs where streams and rivers pose significant risks to schoolchildren and residents.

The city has received substantial rainfall over the past few days, overwhelming emergency services as distress calls flood in from residents stranded by rising water levels in rivers and streams.

On Tuesday, flash floods in the city’s western suburbs claimed the life of a three-year-old boy, Sibusiso Methembe Moyo, who was swept away near a storm drain.

The toddler was in the company of his older brother when the tragedy occurred. His body was discovered yesterday along the banks of a small stream.

Uncontrolled dumping of waste and streambank cultivation have been identified as major contributors to the flooding that hit parts of the city’s western suburbs following torrential rains lasting over eight hours. Bulawayo’s chief fire officer, Mr Mhlangano Moyo, said the Fire Brigade had been inundated with calls from concerned residents, particularly those worried about schoolchildren at risk of drowning in flooded waterways. In response, emergency teams were deployed to key flood-prone areas.

“The city recorded significant rainfall on Tuesday, and we made a proactive decision to deploy teams to problematic streams and rivers that have, in the past, claimed lives when flooded,” he said.

Mr Moyo said one such team was stationed in Pumula South, in the Makoni area, where a stream separates a school from nearby homes. Many schoolchildren are forced to cross the stream daily, exposing them to danger when water levels rise.

A Chronicle news crew yesterday observed schoolchildren crossing a low-lying bridge along a stream in Pumula South. In one instance, an older boy carried a younger schoolmate on his back while rainwater surged around them.

“Residents underestimate that stream but it is dangerous when flooded and the Fire Brigade is appealing to parents and guardians to pick up their children from school during the rainy season,” said Mr Moyo.

Another team was deployed at a low-lying bridge along Phekiwe River on Tuesday afternoon after heavy downpours left the area submerged. Many primary schoolchildren from Rangemore suburb cross this bridge daily to attend school in nearby Nkulumane.

“Phekiwe River divides parts of Nkulumane 12 and Upper Rangemore.

\It is one of the most flood-prone areas where we deployed emergency personnel. Our firefighters assisted schoolchildren in crossing safely after heavy rains pounded the area,” said Mr Moyo.

He advised residents to seek shelter at designated safe points, including Nkulumane 12 Clinic, Mgombane Primary School, Nkulumane Police Station, and Mandwandwe High School, whenever the Phekiwe River Bridge is flooded.

“It’s important for the Fire Brigade to stay pro-active and deploy teams to problematic streams and rivers which pose a risk to residents, especially school kids,” said Mr Moyo. Chronicle