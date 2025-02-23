CHIPANGA : I'M NOT AGAINST ED'S GOVT

Hosiah Chipanga has denied that he is aligned to President Emerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party.

The scrutiny followed his performance at the recent launch of the Presidential War Veterans Fund and related initiatives at Dewedzo High School in Makoni West constituency.

Chipanga, famed for being a critic of the Zanu PF government, clarified his position, stating he was not siding with any political faction, but considers himself a war veteran on a divine mission to offer wisdom and guidance to the country’s leadership.

“I have never been against the government of the day; I have always been in a spiritual advisory role,” he said, emphasising his intentions are often misconstrued as opposition.

He elaborated on his identity as a war veteran, asserting that his performances at state functions are not politically motivated, but rather opportunities to express his views on the pressing social and economic challenges facing Zimbabwe.

“The situation right now needs God’s intervention,” he stated, underscoring his belief that spiritual solutions are essential for national recovery.

Chipanga recounted his history, including a significant dream on September 13, 1977 that prompted him to join the liberation struggle.

He shared the harrowing experience of being arrested and detained by Rhodesian forces, an ordeal that he described as transformative.

“This jail became my school of thought,” he recalled, stating it solidified his commitment to providing spiritual guidance to the nation.

Despite facing a prolonged blackout from state radio stations and media, Chipanga remains dedicated to inspiring future generations through his music.

He expressed frustration over the accusations against him, emphasising that his past struggles and intentions are often overlooked.

"It is unfair for some sections to accuse me without understanding my history," he said.