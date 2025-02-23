CHIPANGA : I'M NOT AGAINST ED'S GOVT

Hosiah Chipanga has denied that he is aligned to President Emerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party.
The scrutiny
followed his performance at the recent launch of the Presidential War Veterans
Fund and related initiatives at Dewedzo High School in Makoni West
constituency.
Chipanga, famed
for being a critic of the Zanu PF government, clarified his position, stating
he was not siding with any political faction, but considers himself a war
veteran on a divine mission to offer wisdom and guidance to the country’s
leadership.
“I have never
been against the government of the day; I have always been in a spiritual
advisory role,” he said, emphasising his intentions are often misconstrued as
opposition.
He elaborated
on his identity as a war veteran, asserting that his performances at state
functions are not politically motivated, but rather opportunities to express
his views on the pressing social and economic challenges facing Zimbabwe.
“The situation
right now needs God’s intervention,” he stated, underscoring his belief that
spiritual solutions are essential for national recovery.
Chipanga
recounted his history, including a significant dream on September 13, 1977 that
prompted him to join the liberation struggle.
He shared the
harrowing experience of being arrested and detained by Rhodesian forces, an
ordeal that he described as transformative.
“This jail
became my school of thought,” he recalled, stating it solidified his commitment
to providing spiritual guidance to the nation.
Despite facing
a prolonged blackout from state radio stations and media, Chipanga remains
dedicated to inspiring future generations through his music.
He expressed
frustration over the accusations against him, emphasising that his past
struggles and intentions are often overlooked.
“It is unfair
for some sections to accuse me without understanding my history,” he said.
