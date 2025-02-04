4 000 SET TO GET TITLE DEEDS IN EPWORTH

Nearly 4 000 Epworth residents have applied for title deeds under the Presidential Title Deeds and Settlement Regularisation Programme, which was launched in April 2023.
The initiative
is aimed at providing homeowners with legal ownership of their properties,
unlocking economic opportunities in the process.
Under the
scheme, the Government is targeting over 1,5 million homeowners countrywide.
Epworth Local
Board secretary Dr Wilton Mhanda told The Sunday Mail that there was an
overwhelming response to the initiative.
“I am very
happy that this programme has provided a long-awaited opportunity for our
communities,” he said.
“Many residents
would have taken years to apply for title deeds, but now the process has been
made easier. So far, nearly 4 000 people have expressed interest, and just this
morning (Tuesday), I signed over 50 new applications.”
The interest
from Glenwood has reportedly been strong.
“Glenwood
residents have been incredibly cooperative, coming in on weekends and weekdays
to participate,” he said.
“This
initiative has exceeded their expectations, and their enthusiasm has been a
driving force behind its success.”
While Glenwood
is the initial focus, residents from Chinamano, Overspill, Adelaide, Rockville
and Chiremba have also been encouraged to begin the application process.
Communities are
actively conducting title surveys, a critical step in the formal application
process.
A title survey
is a detailed property survey conducted to establish the legal boundaries of a
piece of land and confirm any existing structures, easements, encroachments and
zoning regulations.
It is typically
required when applying for title deeds to ensure that the property is correctly
documented and does not infringe on neighbouring land or public spaces.
“For a property to qualify for a title deed, a title survey must be completed. Residents are working hard to fast-track this process,” Dr Mhanda said.
“As of the last
election, Epworth had a population of 206 000, with approximately 45 000
properties, including those already regularised.
“To qualify for
a title deed, a property must be built according to an approved plan.”
Dr Mhanda also
outlined the local authorities’ relocation strategy, particularly for
properties that are in wetlands.
“We respect the
rights of those living in wetlands and have applied to the Government for the
acquisition of additional land to accommodate them,” he said. Sunday Mail
