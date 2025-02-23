TSHABANGU : I'M NOT A NCUBE FACTION MEMBER

Sengezo Tshabangu sacked by Welshman Ncube says he was never a member of the Ncube faction.
Tshabangu now faces recall. Tshabangu said the terms of office of the CCC leadership expired on May 27, 2024 according to the party’s constitution hence it had no president.
“Senator
Tshabangu is not and has never been a member of CCC-Green and, as the record
will show, he was not nominated or deployed as a Senator in Parliament by
CCCGreen or by any of its officials, not least by the embattled Ncube,”
Tshabangu’s spokesperson Nqobizitha Mlio said.
“It is a matter
of the public record, which is very easy to confirm or to verify that Senator
Tshabangu has never ever attended any meeting of any party structure of
CCC-Green nor has he ever belonged to any party structure of CCC-Green from
which he can be lawfully expelled by CCC-Green.
“Indeed, even
the court record in which Prof Welshman Ncube and Senator Tshabangu have been
litigants against each other since 3 October 2024 will clearly show that they
belong to different party formations CCC.”
He accused
Ncube of claiming CCC leadership to gain control of the party funds under the
Political Parties (Finance) Act.
“The CCC-Green
led Prof Welshman Ncube, whose current preoccupation is grabbing party finances
by any means available, and which is largely if not exclusively composed of
former members of MDC-Green, and which has particularly become active in the
courts and noisy in the media from around 3 October 2024 when Prof Ncube and
his cronies started eying to loot party finance due to CCC under the Political
Parties (Finance Act),” Mlilo said. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment