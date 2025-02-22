BANKER GETS HIS TWO FARMS BACK

Banker Mr Nicholas Vingirai has thanked President Mnangagwa for breaking “the seemingly endless road of bureaucratic process and procedure” by facilitating the return of his two farms in Mashonaland West province — Doondo and Sholliver — which were “wrongly acquired” by the State around 2005.
The Government
had long made a determination that the farms were “wrongfully acquired” by the
State and directed that they be returned to their rightful owner.
In a recent
ruling, High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi granted a court order by
consent of the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural
Development, as well as the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial
Affairs and Devolution, which saw the return of the farms.
The veteran
banker was represented by Mr Tawanda Zvobgo of Zvobgo Attorneys.
The High Court
ruled that the acquisition of the farms “was wrongful and erroneous” and that
“the gazetting of the compulsory acquisition” by the Minister of Lands,
Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, as well as “the subsequent
endorsement of such compulsory acquisition” by the Registrar of Deeds “in the
deeds registry are null and void ab initio and are hereby set aside”.
The court order
went further to declare Mr Vingirai and his two companies — Broxfield
Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd and Doondo Farm (Pvt) Ltd — as “the valid and lawful
owners” of the farms.
The Registrar
of Deeds was directed to cancel any and all endorsements made, as well as any
caveats registered over the title deeds.
The Registrar
of Deeds has since confirmed the cancellation of the gazetting endorsement
under consent numbers 278/2025 and 279/25.
Contacted for
comment, Mr Vingirai said: “It has been a painful 20-year struggle for justice.
I am naturally delighted by the developments. It is heartening that Government
has remained resolute and faithful to its 2015 decision to return our farms, a
decision that has been frustrated for 20 years by certain corrupt and
unscrupulous officials,” he said.
“I am ever
grateful to His Excellency, President Dr ED Mnangagwa, and his Government for
his intervention that broke the seemingly endless winding road of bureaucratic
process and procedure.”
Doondo and
Sholliver farms were compulsorily acquired in 2005 after the banker was accused
of 11 counts of theft and externalisation of funds, leading to Cabinet ordering
the return of the farms and Intermarket banking and insurance group in 2015.
He was later
cleared of the charges.
In addition,
separate investigations commissioned by the Government later made a finding
that the acquisitions were irregular.
In 2020, the
Second Republic gazetted Statutory Instrument 62 of 2020, which was designed to
give back land to indigenous Zimbabweans or compensate them — depending on the
circumstances — for farms they might have lost during the Fast-Track Land
Reform Programme.
