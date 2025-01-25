THIRD TERM PUSH UNSTOPPABLE, SAYS MINISTER

The push for President Mnangagwa to remain in office beyond the end of his term in 2028 is unstoppable as it is the will of the people, ZANU PF Mashonaland East provincial chairperson Cde Daniel Garwe has said.

He made the remarks while addressing multitudes of ZANU PF members at the party’s inter-district meeting at Hurungwe Primary School in Murewa yesterday.

Cde Garwe said President Mnangagwa should remain in office beyond 2028 to oversee the fulfilment of Vision 2030, which he conceived.

“There are some people who are saying President Mnangagwa said he wants to rest. Yes, he said so. But, let me say this, President Mnangagwa is not the one pushing for his stay in office beyond 2028. It is a resolution from the people,” he said.

“If the voice of the people is the voice of God, then as a people, we are saying God is speaking to his people and the people are pleading with the President to stay in office beyond 2028. So, to leaders here present, let this information be spread to the cell level. Let everyone know that one of the resolutions during the (ZANU PF) Conference held in Bulawayo was that President Mnangagwa should stay in office until 2030. So, we are saying Vision 2030 is unstoppable and will be fulfilled with President Mnangagwa in office. No one will stop it.”

Vision 2030, Cde Garwe said, was not given to anyone else, but to President Mnangagwa and as such, he should be the one to see it through.Amending the Constitution, he added, is a legitimate and constitutionally enshrined right within the bounds of the country’s legal framework.

“There are some who are saying that what we are calling for is undemocratic. But let me tell you, it is constitutional to amend the Constitution. So, what we are calling for is constitutional. Let us now focus on amending the Constitution so that we can have our President in office until 2030.”

The President’s hard work and dedication to duty justify the people’s call for him to remain in office until at least 2030, he said.

“We have witnessed a lot of development across Zimbabwe. There is peace everywhere. This is why we say the President should stay in office.”He implored ZANU PF members to desist from both abusing social media and engaging in acts that disrespect the party leadership.

In her remarks, Mashonaland East Women’s League provincial chairperson Cde Aplonia Munzverengwi called on the province to remain united and peaceful.

“As women, we will always be there to support you Cde Chair (Cde Garwe),” she said.

“I want to call on the province to remain united and peaceful.” Sunday Mail